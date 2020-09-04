Startup tips: getting ahead with a new website and logo quickly

Starting a business can be a tough procedure: one that takes all your time, energy and a lot of money, if you want to put your all into it. To really get your business on the map, some things which you should absolutely do include creating a website and a logo, as fast as you can.

However, doing both these things can come out as costly – if you don’t have the right resources, that is. Here we’ve written a guide with logo and website designing tips to help you do the most while spending very little, all in quick time so you can focus on your business.

Web design

Have a visual hierarchy

Every page you’ve ever been on has most likely had a visual hierarchy. Having a visual hierarchy refers to the arrangement, size, colour and contract of visual elements on screen. It’s referred to as a hierarchy as it determines the prominence of certain items and the order in which the human eye can see them.

This visual hierarchy is a key part of web design. It guides users to the important elements of a website first, so you can attract your audience to what you want them to see the most. In this way you can guide the visitor’s attention through a series of actions – to a call to action.

Pay attention to the ‘fold’ line

The fold line tells you what your users can see on the screen, as the viewable area. Of course, nowadays there are many different screens out there, and so you may be thinking that the fold line no longer matters anymore anyway. But, there is still a fold line for every visit, and an average fold for all visits. And if you’re wondering how you can find the average fold line, there are tools, such as Hotjar, that can help show it clearly.

Fold line does matter – a study showed visitors spend 80% of their time above the fold line. For this reason, you want to get as much of the key information a visitor needs to stay right above your fold line.

Answer questions

A longer page can seem like a page that’s waffling, but if you do it right then it’s really more beneficial to users. A short page just stops, and your reader may not be satisfied yet. What we mean by having a long page is that if your visitor is curious about anything which may not have been answered yet, they can keep scrolling to do so. A longer page means you have more space to answer questions, address objections and add supportive evidence. By doing this you show the audience you want to address their concerns and are left with more positive responses.

Logo design

Research the logo

When you create a website, your logo will inevitably be on it, and depending on visual hierarchy, most likely you want the logo to stand out so your customers know who you are and what you do, and there is no better way to summarise this than in a logo. You want your logo to explain everything about you: who you are, what you do, why you do it and how you do it. To do this well, it is a good idea to research your own business first. You may think you already know everything – since you are in the business already. However, having your purposes written down on paper really makes it easier to decide what type of message you want to convey in your logo.

Use a logo maker

TRUiC is a very useful information company that provides new startups with tools and guides you might need to succeed – all for free. One such tool is TRUiC’s logo maker. If you are struggling with where to start, and you have no creative ideas, all you have to do is enter your business name, an optional tagline, and answer a series of questions, such as your industry. TRUiC’s logo designs are guaranteed to be unique as they are created by TRUiC designers, so you don’t have to worry about legal issues either.

In the end, even if you don’t choose one of the designs, it’s a great way to start off and give you some inspiration at the least. Find their logo maker here.

Starting a business is very doable and there are numerous tools out there to help your business thrive at low prices. Such devices show you can slash costs without lowering quality, demonstrating it is actually possible to have a lean startup with low overheads, leaving you with money on the side that you can funnel into other parts of your business instead.

Author: Virginia Sagal