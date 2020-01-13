Speed Bumps Damaging Cars a Sign of Bigger Problems

A recently released UK survey shows that as many as one quarter of all British drivers admit to damaging their cars after hitting potholes and speed bumps. This is news? Apparently, it is. The interesting thing is that potholes have been around since the invention of roads. Speed bumps are comparatively new, but they are not so new as to be a surprise to drivers.

The fact that speed bumps and potholes are damaging cars is a sign of bigger problems. We should, by all means, figure out a way to better deal with potholes. Anyone who lives in a place where winter snow and ice are the norms knows all too well how problematic potholes can be. Yet speed bumps are a different issue altogether. They are installed for reason.

Slowing Down the Traffic

A speed bump is defined by the Cambridge Dictionary as “a small raised area built across a road to force people to drive more slowly.” Some speed bumps are built directly into the road surface by creating a mound of asphalt that is rounded at the top and tapered into the road on both sides. Other speed bumps are separate. They are made of a plastic or composite material and then fastened to the road.

You probably know all of this, but there are undoubtedly some people who don’t have a clue. The one thing we should all know is that speed bumps exist for the express purpose of slowing down traffic. They are placed in the road to get you to drive more slowly. And if you do not, you will experience a rather obnoxious thump as your wheels hit the speed bump.

Why are speed bumps necessary? Because drivers lack the common sense to obey posted speed limits. A lot of people behave as though posted speed limits are merely suggestions. They are not. A posted speed limit acts as a legal requirement in nearly every jurisdiction. That’s why speeders are sometimes issued citations.

It’s a Safety Issue

To be clear, speed limits are not posted simply because a bunch of bureaucrats in a board room love to give people a hard time. Speed limits are a safety issue. They are posted because the powers that be understand that speed and traffic accidents are inexorably linked.

The faster a car is moving, the harder it is to stop. It is also more difficult for drivers to react to sudden changes in the driving environment when they are going fast. Speed limits are designed to address both problems. So are speed bumps.

Seton speed bumps, which can be purchased in the UK, are typically found in parking lots (car parks), parking garages, private drives, and access roads. All are environments in which keeping traffic under control is critical. All are environments in which cars routinely interact with slow-moving vehicles, pedestrians, and so forth.

Driving Too Fast

The title of this post clearly indicates that speed bumps damaging cars are a sign of more serious issues. Let us close this post by talking about that. Remember that speed bumps are intentionally installed to control driver speed. The fact that they are damaging cars is a sign that drivers are driving too fast.

A speed bump poses little danger to the average car if it is crossed at an appropriate speed. Speed bumps sit low enough to the road that they will not scrape the underside of a car. They are wide enough to not generate a significant enough shock to damage a car’s suspension system.

Damage is only caused when drivers cross speed bumps too quickly. When that happens, any number of scenarios could be in play. First, a driver might simply not care about posted speed limits or the potential damage a speed bump could cause. Second, a driver might be ignorant of the physics speed bumps bring to bear.

A third scenario involves drivers who are simply not paying attention. They might be talking on their phones or paying attention to their GPS systems. They might be daydreaming, eating their breakfast, or applying makeup. They do not notice the coming speed bump because their eyes and minds are not on the road in front of them.

An Easy Remedy

The real problem here is not that speed bumps and potholes cause damage. It is that both can be avoided with little to no effort. The remedy to potholes and speed bumps is to pay attention and slow down. It is just that simple. We do not need any new scientific breakthroughs or social justice policies.

In fairness, it is understandable that drivers would miss a few potholes from time to time. But missing speed bumps is an entirely different matter. They are clearly visible and intentionally placed. Furthermore, they are installed for a reason. If you are afraid of a speed bump damaging your car, just slow down and pay attention. Everything will be fine.

Author: Sheikh Huzaifa