Published On: Tue, Mar 31st, 2020

Spain coronavirus death toll soars over 8,000 after 913 dead in one day

Spain has reported 913 new deaths from the coronavirus yesterday, the highest overnight jump since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country over 8,000 to 8,269 at the time of this writing.

On March 17, the death toll in Spain was at 533. So in two weeks, thousands have died from the illness as the country still reports over 5,600 serious or critical cases.

500 or more have died daily from the Chinese coronavirus in Spain since March 23. Check out the full data, updated regularly here.

The country is entering its third week in lockdown, with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announcing this weekend stricter measures, closing down all non-essential business.

Despite bars, restaurants, schools, and shops largely staying closed for weeks, officials in the country took additional precautions to stop the spread of coronavirus by mandating that all non-essential workers do their jobs from home until April 9.

Spain COVID-19 outbreak update: Increased cases and deaths; Foreign Affairs manages the return of more than 4,000 Spaniards traveling through Latin America

 

About the Author

- Writer and Co-Founder of The Global Dispatch, Brandon has been covering news, offering commentary for years, beginning professionally in 2003 on Crazed Fanboy before expanding into other blogs and sites. Appearing on several radio shows, Brandon has hosted Dispatch Radio, written his first novel (The Rise of the Templar) and completed the three years Global University program in Ministerial Studies to be a pastor. To Contact Brandon email [email protected] ATTN: BRANDON

Spain coronavirus death toll soars over 8,000 after 913 dead in one day

