Smartest Things to Buy When Buying Your Kid Their First Car

What are the smartest things to buy when buying your child their first car? This is one of those questions that a lot of parents have trouble answering. Is it safety or cost? Or maybe it’s both. Asking the right questions can help parents make a sound decision when buying their kids a car. Here are some of the top questions to ask yourself to help you make the best decision when buying your child their first vehicle.

Safety – The first thing to ask yourself is what is the school system in your area and how well they handle automobile safety? Does the school require children to get a driver’s education, do they let them drive without supervision, and is there anything else like this that they recommend? School officials must be completely responsible for everything their students do especially if the cars will be used to get to and from school and it’s critical that every parent involved with their child’s car care knows the rules and can relay them to the child’s teachers and school officials.

If your child doesn’t have to go to school then there’s even more reason to buy them a safe car. A child doesn’t have to be as concerned with the safety of their car as adults are. However it is good to make sure their car is as safe as possible. The car they drive to school probably won’t be the only time they’ll use their vehicle so they should be as safe as possible. There are many car safety tips online that you can use to ensure the best safety for your child.

Driving Experience – It’s important to consider the experience of driving a vehicle your kids will be driving for the first time. It’s better to take your kid on a ride around the block first rather than taking them around town. Teach them how to safely handle a car and learn to read road signs, keep clear of oncoming vehicles and pay attention to your surroundings. Don’t let them drive too fast. They may end up getting into an accident. Paying for an education course is one of the main things you should buy for your kid with buying them a new car.

Once you pick out the car for your child, look into getting the best insurance for them as well. Kids are fast learners however they are still very inexperienced so you want to make sure you have the best coverage possible for them. You will find yourself asking, “Should I buy an extended warranty on a used car?” The answer is yes. Used cars are more likely to have mechanical breakdowns and this is what this type of warranty will cover. Even if you bought your kid a brand new car, consider the warranty as well.

Safety Features – Not all cars on the market are safe enough to drive by yourself. Before you buy your kids a car pick one that has safety features such as airbags and automatic seatbelts. These features will protect your child in case of a crash. Additionally, they make your life much easier if your child is involved in a wreck.

Room in the Car – Kids need room in the car to reach things. So buy a car with a trunk. Don’t buy a car with little room because it’ll only burden you with the extra luggage. In addition, don’t put your child in the front seat.

Rear-facing Seats – It is not compulsory to put your child’s seat in the rear. Some parents opt for this because it looks cooler. However, make sure you keep your child’s seat as high as possible.

This ensures that they are properly held up and won’t be thrown out of the car. If you do this, you will also be happy to know that your child’s neck will not get injured in case of a crash.

Height Adjustments – You may not like this one, but it’s a fact. You cannot always put your child’s car seat exactly the same way as yours. That’s why it’s good to check if there is an option for height adjustment. If you do not have it, you can leave it off and your kid will be fine as long as he or she does not sit too low or too high.

These are the most important safety and comfort-related things to buy when buying your kid’s first car. Make sure you put them on top of your priority list. Also check out the price of the car seat and other accessories. This way, you would not have to compromise on quality.

Author: Deny Smith