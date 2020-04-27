Slim Fit Dress Shirts vs Standard Fit: What’s The Difference?

Defining your style can be challenging. Ideally, your look will blend multiple aesthetics while building upon a collection of solid basic wardrobe items. Whether your style is classic or trendy, or perhaps a combination of the two you want it to work for you. But one of the key elements in making your personal style a good match is identifying and finding clothes that fit and flatter. Slim fit dress shirts might be just what you’re looking for. But what is “slim fit,” and how does it differ from a standard fit dress shirt?

What is a Slim Fit Dress Shirt?

Slim fit dress shirts are tailored to fit close to your body for a flattering and smooth look. The aesthetic of a slim fit dress shirt is well-dressed but casual, an active look that can spring between formal and informal at a moment’s notice. They’re just at home with dress pants as they are with jeans!

How is a Slim Fit Shirt Different From a Standard Fit?

Standard fit dress shirts are meant to be worn in concert with a suit jacket or sports coat. The fit is more relaxed, which can make it comfortable for wearing under a jacket. But when the jacket comes off, standard fit shirts often look baggy, particularly around the waist and arms.

Slim fit dress shirts, on the other hand, are tailored to taper to the waist and present a clean look when your jacket is off. They’ll look great with or without a jacket.

Who is a Slim Fit Shirt Right For?

Slim fit dress shirts project confidence and style. If you like being trendy, they’re an excellent resource for your wardrobe. But remember, it’s important that you be honest with yourself when considering a slim fit dress shirt since not everyone’s body is well suited for them. But if you take the time to keep in shape and have a slimmer shape to your torso, don’t be afraid to give one a try.

When Should You Wear a Slim Fit Dress Shirt?

Standard fit dress shirts project business and formal. But slim fit dress shirts offer many more options and opportunities for flaunting your style. Here are some great times for wearing a slim fit dress shirt:

Work — While slim fit shirts look great by themselves, they’re equally at home under a jacket. Keep the look classic by choosing a white or light blue shirt. Add a well-cut blazer and you’ll project confidence and style.

Dates — They’re the perfect style to project confidence while not looking stuffy. Stick with dress pants, but amp up the color with a distinctive solid.

A night out with friends — Hitting the local watering hole with your buds? Pair a colorful patterned shirt with some jeans or chinos. Add some stylish shoes for a distinctive look.

Outdoor events — Ditch the polo and rock a different look at outdoor parties with a lightweight and moisture-wicking slim fit dress shirt. Pair your shirt with khakis and loafers for the perfect casual vibe.

A Versatile Shirt for Many Occasions

You can dress up or dress down with slim fit dress shirts — they’re much more versatile than standard fit options. Build a wardrobe of different patterns and colors and you’ll have a starting point for building an ensemble that’s right for any occasion.

When you choose a slim fit dress shirt over a standard fit shirt you’re expanding your style spectrum; taking an opportunity to try something new. It’s an opportunity to develop a personal style that pushes beyond the safe, uniform looks that can pigeonhole you in your personal and professional life.

Author: Jacob Maslow