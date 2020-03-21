Sky News Videos reveals Italy COVID-19 WAR ZONE in INSIDE HOSPITALS

The videos below are HARD to watch and proceed with caution.

At the time of this writing Italy has reported over 47,000 cases, over 4,000 dead – growing EACH DAY.

Get the latest data at https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries

You may click the for a country to expand into more details, graphs etc…

Some trending: Italy new cases on March 20 was 5,986, one week prior was 2500-2600.

March marked the highest daily death toll, 627.

Two weeks ago, on March 8, the death toll rose to 133, dropped to 97 the next day and rose nearly every day to 250 on March 13, one week ago.

Yes, the death toll as MORE THAN DOUBLED in one week.

Much of this footage is an emergency room, NOT IN ICU, which is full.

“It’s war, it’s a disaster.”

The shocking narration: “It’s a recurring theme now, everyone dies alone.”