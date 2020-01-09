Six Signs of Alcohol Abuse in Teenagers

Alcohol abuse in teenagers is a serious condition. While most will have tried alcohol and will drink at some point during their teen years, alcohol abuse poses serious risks. Inebriation is one of the leading causes of death in people under 21, either due to driving under influence, accidents, suicide, or other incidents that have occurred while inebriated.

Knowing the signs of alcohol abuse in teens can help save a life, and is key to helping your teen deal with the stress, trauma, peer pressure or other situations they are dealing with in their personal lives.

Physical Symptoms

Obvious Signs of Alcohol Use

If your teen comes home drunk — especially on more than one occasion — it can be safe to say that abuse is a likely problem. Binge drinking and coming home inebriated become the main issue here.

Reddened Skin and Eyes

Splotchy skin and red eyes are a key sign of alcohol abuse. Alcohol abuse can make even adults’ skin lose its health and turn sallow and sickly. For teens going through puberty, acne, splotches and more will become much more prominent.

Mood Swings

Teenagers are moody, but if your teen has started to become irritable, angry, with low frustration thresholds, then it is a sign of an underlying cause. If they are acting hungover, and they behave like this frequently, however, then you have your answer.

Behavior Symptoms

Drastic Changes in Behavior and Interests

Changing interests over time is not a shock. People, especially teens, change. It is drastic changes to behavior or interests that you need to worry about. Again, it is not always a sign of alcohol abuse — it might be depression, an anxiety disorder, bullying, or trauma that has resulted in these changes. Regardless of the cause, however, you need to address the issue and get your teen some help.

Decreased Personal Hygiene

If your teen’s personal hygiene has taken a turn for the worse, then it is time to host an intervention. Again, decreased personal hygiene could also be a sign of another mental illness, but it is almost always a cry for help.

Behavioral Issues at School or Work

If your teen has started to become a “problem child” at school, work, or even at home and there is nothing to your knowledge that could have caused this, then there is something in their life that they do not know about.

Even if alcohol is the reason for these changes, it is safe to assume that the alcohol in question is being used to numb another area of their life, and professional help will be needed.

If you notice these signs, it is time to confront your teen and seek help from experts like Ignite Teen Treatment. Alcohol abuse can either be in the form of binge drinking or alcoholism, and in both cases these behaviors can greatly damage their health and their future.

Keep an eye out for your teen, provide a safe, open environment for them, and get them professional treatment to successfully help them move on from their addiction and lead a great life.

Author: Carol Trehearn