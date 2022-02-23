Quantcast
Show Off Your Top Taste by Choosing a Non-Diamond Engagement Ring

These days, people steer away from traditional weddings. Couples are getting married later in life and, even if they’re able to contribute more to the big day, they’re not willing to break the bank to tie the knot. Engagements are no exception. While it can be tempting to go all out on an expensive diamond ring, people even think about splurging. Instead, they invest in gemstone engagement rings and other alternatives. We’re completely smitten with this trend. Show off your good taste with a non-diamond engagement ring. 

Decide If a Non-Diamond Engagement Ring Is for You – Think More Analytically  

Millennials are saying “No” to diamond rings. They prefer the less expensive route when it comes to engagement (and wedding rings). What about you? Do you still think that diamonds are a girl’s best friend? Diamonds are a waste of money, just so you know. It doesn’t make sense to spend thousands of dollars on a tiny stone because you believe it’s a solid investment. Rather than spending your hard-earned money on a diamond engagement ring, you’d better focus on building a new life for yourself. Don’t be tricked into thinking that you need a diamond to get engaged. 

photo courtesy of ascot diamonds dallas

The Best Choice for Your Future Engagement Ring: Moissanite 

If you’ve decided that diamonds don’t deserve your love, don’t waste any more time and look into the alternatives for your engagement ring. Gemstones have acquired a distinctive character over the years. If you want to showcase your individuality and end up with a piece of jewelry that’s unique, consider moissanite. The gemstone born from the stars has the most dazzle. It’s strong enough to withstand wear and tear, so you’re not likely to see a scratch. Moissanite rings and jewelry are ethically sourced, so there are no issues regarding mining. The moissanites sold today are lab-created. 

One You’ve Considered the Factors Above, Think About How You Want the Ring to Look Like  

An engagement ring isn’t necessarily a considerable expense, but you have to do it right. Know what style of ring you’re looking for – vintage, modern, bohemian, etc. The round brilliant cut moissanite is the most popular shape for this gemstone. Before going shopping, have one or two favorites in mind. Moissanite suits a wide range of styles, so it’s perfect for use. It’s recommended to always buy certified. When you come across the dream ring, make sure you’re purchasing a stone that comes with third-party lab certification. You should get the best gem there is. 

Equally important is to do some research on the characteristics that set apart high-quality and low-quality stones. Just so you know, high-quality moissanite has a luster that rivals that of a diamond of color D, E, F. Not only will it sparkle but also withstand the test of time. As mentioned earlier, moissanites are incredibly durable. To clean moissanite jewelry, take a bowl of warm water and soap. That’s all you need. Know what to look for when going shopping. There are many options available. 

Author: Lovisa Alvin

Show Off Your Top Taste by Choosing a Non-Diamond Engagement Ring

February 23, 2022
