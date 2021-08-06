Should You Use NAD Supplements to Boost Immunity and Improve Metabolism?

As our lives get more complicated and stressful than ever, illnesses have become more common. From metabolism disorder to fatigue syndrome, depression, high blood pressure, or early ageing – more people are now living on medications. Fortunately, people are now becoming more aware of their health conditions, taking effective measures to promote their overall wellbeing.

For people involved with high-energy activities (such as athletes) and the aged, one of the major struggles is to replenish their energy levels and boost immunity. As such, many people choose to have NAD supplements to promote overall health. But how effective are the so-called scientifically proven Elevant NAD supplements? Is it safe to use NAD supplements?

Benefits of NAD for Our Body

NAD, or Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, is a coenzyme that is associated with numerous health benefits, such as immunity booster and improved metabolism in human beings. In its oxidized form, NAD+ functions as an anti-ageing molecule that occurs naturally inside each body cell and supports healthy ageing. It converts nutrients into adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which helps body cells to produce and exchange energy.

Additionally, NAD+ is also associated with supporting optimal human sleep cycles and feelings of hunger. It helps improve concentration, mental alertness, memory, and mental clarity. Due to its crucial role in producing energy, NAD+ also aids in boosting athletic performance.

However, the body’s ability to produce NAD is limited. Once NAD+ functions to improve cell health, it tends to gain electrons during the process and thus, fail to provide further benefits. For optimal cell growth and to prevent deterioration, it is crucial for the body to continue producing enough NAD. Unfortunately, with ageing, our body’s ability to produce NAD reduced – resulting in potential cases of age-related illness such as arthritis, osteoporosis, Alzheimer’s, and even cancer.

How can NAD Supplements Help?

NAD supplements contain Nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN), which is derived from nicotinamide and ribose. The presence of NMN in the body helps boost the production of the vital molecule, NAD+. This fuels a wide range of cell functions, such as maintaining optimum energy levels, cell repairing, boosting metabolism, immunity build-up, and much more.

NMN is naturally present in foods like avocado, cabbage, and broccoli. However, the amount of this super nutrient that we get from these foods is not enough to meet our body’s growing needs. Only NAD supplements, enriched with NMN, is one of the most effective ways to increase NAD+ levels in the body.

Addressing the body’s NAD+ depletion by NMN supplements can help alleviate various health conditions that come with ageing. These supplements replenish and maintain optimum NAD+ levels to build the body’s natural immune defence against bacteria and viruses. It is essential for stimulating mitochondrial processes such as DNA repair or ATP production.

Supplementing with NMN aids in enhanced cell metabolism and helps maintain mitochondrial functions and high energy levels. Scientists further claim that having enough NAD levels in the body through NMN supplements can help reduce the risk factors associated with cardiovascular diseases and neurodegeneration.

Conclusion

While scientific studies on NAD supplements are still ongoing, it is important to measure the risks and health benefits before you use them.

Author: Lee Sadawski