Should I Hire a Lawyer After a Car Accident in San Diego, CA?

Known for its warm climate, spectacular beaches, and stunning natural surroundings, San Diego is a fantastic place to live or work. While there are many benefits associated with the area, getting around can be time-consuming due to the amount of traffic on the roads.

Of course, in high-traffic areas, accidents are more likely to occur too. Fortunately, it’s easy to find a reputable car accident lawyer in San Diego. If you’ve been involved in a road traffic incident in the area, take a look at these four reasons why it’s worth hiring an attorney:

1. Prove You Weren’t at Fault

People don’t always admit their liability when they cause an accident on the road, which means you could be blamed for a collision that wasn’t your fault. There might be more than 3 million vehicles registered in San Diego, but it only takes one driver to leave you facing legal action. With help from a car accident lawyer, you can protect your liability and ensure that you’re not held accountable for an incident that you didn’t cause.

2. Establish a Claim

According to the latest statistics, more than 20,200 people are injured or killed on the roads of San Diego County each year. Despite this, many people are unaware that they could take legal action if they’re involved in a traffic accident or if a loved one is killed due to a collision.

By seeking advice from a car accident attorney, you can determine whether you’re eligible to take legal action. Following this, your lawyer will be able to assist you in making a claim and enforcing your rights.

3. Collect and Present Evidence

If you are eligible to make a claim for compensation following a car accident in San Diego, you’ll need to ensure you have evidence to support your claim. This might take the form of medical records, photographs of the scene of the accident or witness statements, and the car accident report. As you might expect, obtaining and collating this type of evidence can be difficult, particularly if you don’t have professional legal experience.

Furthermore, properly presenting the evidence and meeting the procedural requirements set out by the law in California can be complicated and time-consuming. A claim can fail if the evidence isn’t provided, which is why it’s important to hire a lawyer if you’ve been affected by a car accident or collision.

4. Negotiate a Settlement

In California, approximately 40,000 personal injury, property damage, and wrongful death claims are filed each year and over 33,000 of them are resolved without going to court. In most instances, car accident claims are resolved via a settlement, without the need to go to court. Of course, having an experienced car accident attorney on your side means that a fair settlement can be negotiated on your behalf. If you want to get the compensation you’re entitled to following an accident in San Diego, it’s well worth finding the right attorney to represent you.

Obtaining Compensation After an Accident in San Diego

If you’ve been involved in a traffic incident in San Diego, getting legal advice can give you peace of mind. As well as protecting your own liability, you can get a claim for compensation underway and ensure that you don’t suffer financially because of an incident that wasn’t your fault.