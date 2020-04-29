Shop Affordable Diamond Huggie Earrings Online

Have you been lately influenced by cute pairs of diamond huggie earrings or diamond hoop earrings and wish to buy one in these tough times? Well, a pair of cute earrings might lift your mood while the world is still facing curfews and lockdowns. And, not just a cute pair of earrings, we’ll make sure that it’s affordable too!

Many celebs and fashion influencers have already set the trend of adorning diamond huggie earrings and we’ll help you stay up to it with a smart suggestion. BuyArtJewels, is an online jewelry store, which has become a trustworthy brand in no time. It’s an online store where you’ll get top quality jewelry at an affordable price. And it’s not just us who are saying this but the numerous customers who just love shopping from BuyArtJewels.

So, coming back, you will get a great variety of diamond huggie earrings to choose from at BuyArtJewels. And, here are some products that we have sorted out to give you an idea and help you choose a scintillating pair of diamond huggie earrings aka hoop earrings.

14k Tiny Solitaire Hoops

If you’re looking for a simple cute pair of diamond hoop earrings to suit your everyday look, this is the one you can blindly order right away. This pair of hoops possesses a simplistic and secure design with diamonds of 0.04 carat set in a bezel setting in a hoop that’s made in solid 14k gold. So if you are looking for a nice and sober looking diamond hoop earring, you won’t get a better deal than this. Because all you have to spend for this is $218 for the pair. You can also shop this hoop as a single piece if you don’t want the pair.

Shop tiny solitaire hoops here

14k Classic Diamond Huggie Earrings

This pair of diamond huggie earrings is called classic because of its design. If you’re looking for a pair of diamond huggie earrings that’s not that simple and, not that flashy as well, as in something that you could wear everyday but suits decently to your party look as well, then this one is just for you. When you wear this, others will see dainty diamonds arranged in a queue. And a pair of these for $225 only! Isn’t it a steal?

14k Flower Diamond Huggies

This one is the cutest of the lot! With the diamonds set as a flower in a hoop made in solid 14k gold, these diamond huggie earrings display a subtle feminine attribute in an elegant way. Your everyday look will get an enhancement with this accessory and we are pretty sure that you will love it! You can order this beautiful pair of huggies for $324 only or shop a single piece. You won’t get such an amazing accessory at this price on any other online store for sure.

BuyArtJewels Advantage

All the options of diamond huggie earrings and diamond hoop earrings mentioned above can be purchased either individually or as a pair as per your wish. BuyArtJewels also offers all these in three options of Gold i.e. Rose Gold, White Gold and Yellow Gold so you can choose your favorite design and your favorite gold type at the same time. This was about customization.

The diamonds are handpicked and crafted to perfection due to which each and every piece of jewelry produced at BuyArtJewels garners customers’ satisfaction. You also get the certificate of quality and all this at an affordable price which makes BuyArtJewels the perfect online to buy minimalistic and elegant jewelry. Besides beautiful diamond huggie earrings, you can check out their collections of rings and bracelets too. So go ahead and shop your heart out at BuyArtJewels.

Autor: Sara Joel