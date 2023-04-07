Set Your Sights on the Dubai Skyline from the City’s Best Vantage Points

It’s no secret that Dubai is home to some of the world’s tallest buildings and structures in a striking skyline that is globally recognised. As an impressive smart city with so much to see and do, you’ll definitely want to visit the best vantage points for epic panoramic views of this Emirate.

Here’s a roundup of the must-visit spots offering the best views Dubai has to offer. These are great to visit during any part of your trip, whether it’s the beginning of your explorations to get the lay of the land, a mid-point glimpse from above with a beckoning skyline, or a way to end your trip with views from the top.

The Burj Khalifa

The Burj Khalifa is an absolute must-visit as the world’s tallest building. There are viewing decks with views that extend all the way beyond Dubai which is beautiful to observe be it night or day. There are also restaurants in the building with panoramic views to enjoy along with your meal.

THe Burj Khalifa took 6 years to build and remains one of the most photographed buildings. You’ll be able to spot it in the skyline from as far as 95 km away. The inside of the building is just as impressive, with Islamic and spider lily-inspired designs and a collection of over 1,000 artworks to reflect the nature and culture of Dubai.

The Dubai Frame

Since we’re talking about vantage points, we need to mention the famous gold photo frame which happens to be the world’s largest! Here, you can view the skyline within the frame and also travel up to the top of the structure, where a museum awaits. There is a glass floor on top, so visitors can dare to walk with the views of the city down below.

The Dubai Creek

For serene views of the Dubai skyline, visit The Dubai Creek, a saltwater creek that dates back to the city’s pearl diving history. The promenade here is an ideal spot to watch the sunset, though you can plan to arrive here earlier in the day and explore the waters on an abra (a traditional boat) which can transport you to the historical sites and souks.

Where to stay in Dubai for optimal access to the city’s vantage points

There are Rove hotels dotted throughout neighbourhoods in Dubai. Each hotel offers a comfortable and convenient stay in a prime location. Rove Healthcare City is a funky lifestyle hotel in a hyper-connected location in the popular Bur Dubai neighbourhood, situated close to the icons listed above. Guests can expect an affordable stay in an ensuite room featuring premium bedding and a range of facilities like an outdoor pool and a 24-hour gym and laundromat.

That wraps up our guide on the places you need to visit for stellar views of Dubai. It is the perfect way to get a true sense of the city and appreciate the heights that this emirate has reached (quite literally!)

Author: Elizabeth Mia