Published On: Mon, Feb 17th, 2020

Secrets to a Long and Successful Married Life

A lot of couples would like to get married to the love of their lives. They go through the honeymoon stage for the first couple of years, and eventually, the marriage can lose its excitement. Being in a successful marriage takes a lot of work from both the husband and the wife. You should expect to go through different problems that will put your love to the test. Some couples consider hiring a therapy counselor Hinsdale offers, to help them go through their issues. At the same time, some try to settle their differences on their own. If you are about to get married or if you and your spouse are going through a rough patch, here are some helpful tips for a stronger marriage.  

Find ways to show your appreciation

Many couples tend to complain that their partners start showing less affection towards them as the years go by. Instead of spending a few minutes cuddling with your other half in the morning, you opt to go straight to your computer or spend time browsing your smartphone. This kind of thing happens when both of you start getting too familiar or complacent with each other. Many people, especially guys, resort to cheating because they feel empty or emotionally disconnected from their spouses. Do not wait for this to happen to your relationship. Always find ways to appreciate your partner for being a blessing in your life. 

photo courtesy of Greenberg Health

Honesty is always the best policy

Sometimes you may think that lying to your partner is okay because you believe in the saying “what he or she does not know will not hurt them. Lying can start with small things like making up small stories, getting a loan without consulting your spouse, or buying stuff behind their back. You may get away with it in the beginning, but one of these days, all of your lies will backfire. Trust issues will emerge, and your marriage can fall apart because of this. The best thing to do is to be completely honest about what is going on with your life. Yes, your spouse could get mad at you, but it is better than living a life that is full of secrets. 

Spend time with friends

As much as you would like to be with your spouse and kids twenty-four hours a day and seven days a week, this idea can make you sound so clingy. Couples who have been married for a long time advise that it is healthy for you to spend some time apart from each other. Doing this will allow you to keep your individuality and still pursue your passion in life. Spend quality time with your friends on weekends or book an out of town trip every few months, so you have something to look forward to. 

Lastly, make it a point to always look attractive in the eyes of your spouse. If you have been together for ten years, you should still take good care of yourself. 

Author: Mildred Austria

