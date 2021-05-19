Quantcast
Save Money On Your Heating And Cooling Expenses Year-Round

One of the today’s essential appliances found in most homes and businesses is the HVAC unit. This unit is responsible for providing heat and air to your space to keep it comfortable throughout the year. Like many people, you probably already know that it is also responsible for the bulk of the utility costs for most households, which is why you should learn how to keep costs to a minimum by modifying the way you use your unit.

photo/ annca

Which Settings Save Money?

There are a few misconceptions when it comes to operating your HVAC unit in a way that saves energy. Most people believe that you should set your thermostat to a certain temperature and leave it there constantly. But, in fact, you should raise your indoor temperature setting 8 to 10 degrees in the warm weather months while away, and lower your thermostat several degrees while you are sleeping in the cold weather months, according to the Department of Energy.

Keep Your HVAC Unit Clean And In Good Repair

Another major factor in the cost to operate your HVAC unit is the cleanliness of the unit and whether it is in good working condition. It is important to have your unit cleaned and inspected when the seasons begin to change. This will ensure that your unit is safe to operate when you switch from heating to cooling and vice versa. 

While having the unit serviced, the technician will clean the unit’s parts from the flexible hoses to the filters and manually look for defects and potential hazards so they can be resolved before they become a real problem.

Be sure to choose a company that is established in the community and has good customer reviews so you can be assured of quality services that help keep your HVAC unit in good working condition. With the proper care, and services from a respectable company with proven results and good reviews like High Performance HVAC Heating and Cooling reviews for example, you can rely on your HVAC unit for approximately 10 to 15 years.

Save money year round and extend the life of your HVAC unit by taking these actions and working with a professional, experienced HVAC company. You will stay more comfortable and avoid unexpected surprises that can put a dent in your budget or create the need for an early HVAC unit replacement.

Author: Jacob Maslow

 

