Published On: Thu, Mar 5th, 2020

Santa Clara Public Health Director Sara Cody says ‘don’t touch your face’ to avoid coronavirus, then licks finger

Public officials in California warned people not to touch their faces to avoid spreading coronavirus during a press conference, then proceeded to touch her face.

Sara Cody, director of the Santa Clara County’s Public Health Department in California, said to avoid touching your face during a Feb. 28 press conference.

“Today, start working on not touching your face — because one main way viruses spread is when you touch your own mouth, nose or eyes,” Cody said.

A minute later Cody licks her finger to turn the page of her speech – watch the clip below. As of early Thursday, almost 4.5 million people had watched the clip shared on Twitter.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) scratched her nose and repeatedly brushed her hair away from her face while answering reporters’ questions at a news conference on covid-19 precautions. See below.

