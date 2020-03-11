Roger Wolfson on God: five premises and a conclusion

It should come as no surprise that Roger Wolfson’s views on God began with a conceptual departure from most organized religions themselves. Having read “the Source” by James Michener, he became keenly aware of the historical fact that the first thing that people do, once they discover a god, is trying to kill people who have discovered a different god. And they use their god’s name as a sword.

Personally, Roger Wolfson would call God a manifestation of the collective unconscious, which of course we all own together.

First premise: all living things, all non-living things; all matter in the universe, is connected by psychic and physic links. We are all part of the same body, organs of the same functioning being. The reason that we perceive ourselves to be separate from the universe and each other is that we manufacture these unique identities to function and survive more easily. A lung doesn’t realize that it is part of “Roger,” it thinks: “I am a Lung.” Our fundamental inter-connections are real, they are scientifically provable are more real than our foolish but understandable illusions of independence. The more we learn the more we have to accept interrelation, the Living Web.

Second premise: This connection between everything is not God. For the sake of definition, God can’t just be “a life force” that surrounds us and connects every living thing. For God to have any real relevance for humans, she has to have some kind of personality; wisdom; there has to be some importance in relating to her. (That’s why bibles and Korans have granted unique character traits to God.). Otherwise, the existence of God means nothing to a human. She’d have no more significant than the existence of the Atlantic Ocean to a primitive Aborigine in Australia.

Third premise: Much of what traditional religions subscribe to God — her sense of justice, her ability to punish us or to sabotage us, comes from our subconscious. Our subconscious has tremendous power over us; it has a mind, a brilliance, and can influence all its own and we rarely understand it completely. When circumstances operate in ways that we believe are “beyond our control” — we lose our jobs, we find new opportunities, we end up in perfect bliss — it is largely the machinations of our subconscious that have brought us down this path. We have engineered the situation to give us what our subconscious thinks we need; data. Pain. Joy. Confusion. Despondency. Our subconscious, like our dreams, teaches us lessons that it, in its genius, thinks we need to know. Most of the time we ignore these lessons. But the lessons keep coming.

Premise four: Our conscious minds seldom connect to the Living Web. But our subconscious minds are often directly tied in. Together, all the subconscious minds form a pool of subliminal awareness, a collective subconscious. This collective subconscious behaves just like our individual subconscious. It teaches us. At times it is harsh, at times subtle; occasionally devoid of sympathy, and profoundly gentle. One thing is for certain; the collective subconscious plays for keeps. In order to teach us the lessons it needs us to learn, it will sacrifice a continent of people. It will allow the world to be destroyed. For lessons like “religious tolerance,” half the planet will be burnt down. For lessons like “care for the earth,” all the rainforests in the world will be unceremoniously sacrificed. To try to teach one dictator to care for his people, one of every two babies will be killed.

And the lessons may never be learned. The audience of the lesson may never be tuned in to the grand classroom. But the collective will keep trying. Until the planet is stone.

The Collective Subconscious is the “personality” of the Living Web. What we send out to the Collective Subconscious via our deeds, thoughts, intentions, growth or stagnancy, affects others and comes back to us. We have a relationship with this entity, and Roger Wolfson would posit that this entity is God, and furthermore that our relationship with God is vital. The good that we do adds, the bad, detracts from the common pool of intelligent collectivism. When we pray or meditate, or otherwise commune with God, we are touching the face of something real, something brilliant, something filled with love and filled with pain and filled with anger. When we approach with love, we add to the collective love and we benefit; when we approach with hate, we add hate to the mix and someone, probably us but not necessarily us, suffers. We are in it together, we are all part of the body; what we eat, what we think, what we do — no one else can escape from.

Premise five: Where necessary, the collective subconscious communes with our individual subconscious, triggering it to punish us, to reward us; to get us to punish or reward others.

Premise six: God’s benevolence. Because God is the voice of the collective subconscious, and the collective subconscious is part of the Living Web, then God is living, and therefore, on some significant level, mortal. Or we should say, the God of humans is mortal. The living web has no mortality, it has existed forever and will exist forever, but the portion of the collective subconscious, the God that has bubbled up from humanity is as mortal as we are. And since she is mortal, then she has a survival instinct like any other mortal thing. Her desire for survival means that she has to be benevolent. She has to want what is best for all of us, because without all of us, the specific portion of the living web, that portion that is the God of humanity, will perish with us.

This theory, then, allows for the simultaneous existence of a benevolent God and Horrors (genocide, the death of starving little children, etc.). Each tragedy is a lesson, an important lesson that, if successfully taught to the world at large, would be “worth it.” Each of these tragedies carries within it a lesson that, if universally accepted, would save humanity from itself and from without. But collectively we ignore most of our lessons and continue on, business as usual. Leading to repetitions of these lessons; repetitions that get more severe and more desperate as our circumstances worsen. And our circumstances are worsening. We’re killing each other, we’re killing the planet, step by step. Our final lesson will be “See? You can’t do all the stuff you’ve done and still live. So now none of you get to live anymore and enjoy this once-great planet that gave birth to you. I told you I wasn’t fooling around.”

There are people right now who are suffering deeply and dying in order to teach the ones who are not suffering and dying a lesson; in health, in compassion, in human rights, in sensitivity. But are we listening? Do we even care? And how stupid are we to think that we can ignore such suffering with impunity. A boy starving to death in India is dying to save my life, the life of my children. And people don’t even acknowledge his existence. And his lessons (perhaps he is teaching that politics matter; that the environment can’t sustain a planet of meat-eaters; that crime happens without education; who knows what else?) will be lost to the world and will cost the world dearly. Because we and those nearest to us will have to learn these lessons more directly when the time comes.

The more we tune into the collective unconscious, the more we connect with the living web, the more responsibly we live, the more we add to the greater good, the more we inspire — either directly or through psychic links — others to behave responsibly.

Conclusion: God exists; God is relevant, and a relationship with God is beneficial and important. In fact, a relationship with God will help save the world.

A concluding word on Religion: every religion seeks and claims to be the voice of God; the means of understanding God. But by making such claims, religions distance us from God, by inserting themselves, their perceptions, their interpretations, and yes — their bigotries, out-dated rituals, and often out-dated values — between us and God. Certainly, there are many paths to God — but the shortest distance between two points is a straight line. The shortest distance between the individual and the collective subconscious isn’t through a book, a priest, a rabbi, an author, a code of ethics that was born during a time when the planet was radically different; it’s through your mind, heart, wisdom, subconscious, and love.

Author: James Daniel