Ricky Gervais crushes leftist Hollywood elites, Slate says he’s ‘Just Plain Mean’

Golden Globe host Ricky Gervais took on Hollywood elitism is a shocking and hysterical manner on Sunday. Some media elites responded with “no body cares” or “he’s mean” — get some feedback below.

“Apple roared into the TV game with ‘The Morning Show,’ a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweat shops in China,” Gervais said. “So, well, you say you’re woke, but the companies you work for – I mean, unbelievable, Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you would call your agent, wouldn’t you?”

“So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech, right?” Gervais continued. “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and f**k off. No one cares about your views on politics or culture.”

From Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself to Harvey Weinstein or the longwinded nature of these awards shows, Gervais fired shots everywhere.

On Epstein, he responded to their moans with “Shut up. I know he’s your friend, but I don’t care.”

“Tonight isn’t just about the people in front of the camera,” Gervais said. “In this room are some of the most important TV and film executives in the world, people from every background, but they all have one thing in common: they’re all terrified of Ronan Farrow.”

“He’s coming for you. He’s coming for you,” Gervais continued. “Look, talking of all you perverts, it was a big year, it was big year for pedophile movies, Surviving R. Kelly, Leaving Never Land, Two Popes. Shut up, shut up, I don’t care, I don’t care.”

New York Post columnist Kyle Smith wrote a brilliant send-up of the night’s affairs.

“Gervais saw it as his duty to tell Hollywood to eff off, and that’s exactly what he did.” he wrote. “Thanks to Ricky Gervais, this was the most hilarious L.A. bloodbath since the climax of ‘Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood.’”

Todd Starnes wrote that “Ricky Gervais deserves the Presidential Medal of Freedom after he called out Hollywood’s most famous virtue signalers for being a bunch of drunks, criminals, perverts and high school dropouts.”

Tim Pool said that this may be the tipping point, the collapse of the ivory tower and message that the hardcore social justice war is about to end. Check out that clip below, then followed by his follow up which looked at ratings.

Ben Shapiro contrasted the crowd reactions and uneasiness with the audience’s reaction to political speeches (ignoring the advice of Gervais) later on that night.

The Daily Mail called the monologue a “glorious kick” to “virtue-signaling hypocrites” with Piers Morgan writing: “But these selfless do-gooders left three hours later feeling abused, insulted, broken and shell-shocked thanks to a host who couldn’t give a damn about their hurt feelings.”

Slate took issue with a profane headlines (read it here) and a subheading of “Just Plain Mean,” listing off jokes at the expense of James Corden, Joe Pesci, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Felicity Huffman and actors playing superheroes.

Slate really despised the “don’t go political” advice quoted above and then WROTE TWO MORE STORIES: noting Tom Hanks reactions and “Conservatives Really, Really Loved Ricky Gervais’ Golden Globes Monologue.”

Watch the clip below and take note of how these outlets covered it: