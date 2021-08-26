Digital marketing is an essential element for every business strategy if they want to grow. Whether a company is purely online or just needs to improve its virtual presence, being seen online and reaching potential customers on the internet is not just the way of the future but it’s well and truly here.

There are a number of ways that digital marketing can boost small businesses. What most small businesses find the hardest is to stay on top of the trends in this fast-paced environment with new social media platforms constantly appearing and best practices evolving. For that reason, most turn to an experienced digital marketing agency.

Why is digital marketing important to a small business?

Digital marketing is one of the fastest, most effective ways to expand a small business. It’s much more cost-effective than traditional marketing methods because it allows for a much wider audience reach. The various tools available online also mean more tailored strategies can be designed and target previously hard-to-reach niches.

Companies are turning to social media, video marketing, and email marketing in droves. In fact, 88% of small businesses use social media as a tool. CGI Communications CEO Bob Bartosiewicz and his team use fact-finding and research to understand the needs of any client in order to tailor a digital marketing strategy that fits.

Why data-driven solutions are the way forward

A digital marketing agency can take one of two approaches with new clients: a cookie-cutter approach or data-driven campaign management. While certain types of marketing and schedules may work for one company in the same industry, this doesn’t always follow through for another. That’s because of different niches and other factors that need to be considered.

The CGI Communications CEO steers his digital marketing agency to do the latter and dive deep into the minds and desires of clients’ potential customers. By creating targeted campaigns and communications, they can connect communities and like-minded individuals, meaning any message has more impact and is beneficial.

Even when it comes to new online platforms like Reviewtube Bob Bartosiewicz and his team will always be abreast of the latest trends and can guide clients whether or not a tool is right for their business. CGI Communications CEO and the creative team have unrivaled expertise when it comes to video marketing and using it as a promotional tool to share a story.

Why video marketing is the must-have of 2021

CGI Communications CEO founded the company and says it transitioned to focus on video very early on because they foresaw the up-and-coming trend of videos on the internet. The eventual boom of online videos meant that Bob Bartosiewicz Florida and his business were ahead of the competition and expanded rapidly as a result.

Today, the CGI Communications CEO is proud to boast a staff of over 300 employees stationed at various satellite offices with the headquarters being in Rochester, New York. The digital agency is best-known for its eLocalLink, which produces tens of thousands of videos for clients across the country.

Businesses with a professional eLocalLink video find that it helps them get noticed more readily online. It’s incredible exposure on an already busy internet space that can showcase a business everywhere from social media pages to official websites.

Why in-house production is key to success

For those small businesses looking to kick-start or revamp their digital marketing, finding a good agency that produces its own material can be challenging. There are many benefits that stem from in-house production but high on the list is control. For example, CGI Communications CEO’s production team will take an idea or concept and turn it into a meaningful piece of marketing.

The production division at CGI Communications is the largest in-house production unit west of Manhattan. This provides a significant advantage to clients because designers, artists, developers, and web specialists work together seamlessly to bring digital content to life.

They will not only produce outstanding material but act as the hub for a client’s online traffic. That means they will monitor the search engine optimization (SEO), social media presence, and website.

The full online package

The CGI Communications CEO also set up an ad agency as a division of the company for maximum control and support for clients. NEXT! was set up as an advertising agency specifically dedicated to serving small and mid-size businesses. With a personalized, client-focused approach it is committed to building strong relationships based around trust and loyalty.

What does the future hold?

The future for any small business will undoubtedly be grounded in digital marketing. How successful a company is will be able to be traced back to how well its online presence is performing and whether it’s capturing and captivating the right audience. Whether a small business is in a more traditional industry or in cutting-edge technology, none can afford to be left offline in the dark.

Author: Jeremy Biberdorf