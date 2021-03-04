Reviews and Awards For Herbalife Nutrition In 2020

Since 1980, Herbalife’s mission is to improve nutritional habits around the world with great-tasting nutritional supplements and products to help people get the right balance of healthy nutrition. Even though 2020 was a challenging year for many businesses throughout the world, Herbalife continued with its very clear mission. This dedication and work did not go unnoticed. Herbalife Reviews throughout the world solidified their commitment to quality and customer experience.

Herbalife Nutrition Formula 1 Receives “Healthier Choice” Logo Endorsement in Thailand

According to Suphot Rittipichaiwat, General Manager and Director, in Thailand, “As a global company present in more than 90 countries, high-quality standards are at the heart of every product we make. From sourcing ingredients to the final package, rigorous tests and reviews are performed to ensure we deliver great-tasting, science-backed, effective products to our customers.” He continued to explain that nutrition facts labeling on food packages are there to inform consumers on how many calories and nutrients are available in a particular food product. The Healthier Choice Logo is granted and supported by four Thai government agencies including the Thai Food and Drugs Administration, Thai Health Promotion Foundation, Thai National Food Committee, and the Institute of Nutrition, Mahidol University.

Herbalife’s H24 Rebuild Strength Wins Healthy Living Award in Germany

Herbalife’s H24 Rebuild was recently awarded Germany’s The Healthy Living Award. This annual award was presented by the DoldeMedien Verlag, one of the leading magazine publishers in the field of mobile and active leisure, and recognize trends and innovations in the categories of beauty, kitchen, and fitness. “Winning this award is just the beginning for us. In the next years, we will continue to pursue such important awards in Germany to increase brand awareness and trust,” said Mark von der Meden, Country Director, Germany, Austria & Switzerland. “Winning the Healthy Living Award is proof that we should continue to take this holistic approach for our products, catering to a variety of audiences.”

Herbalife Nutrition Formula 1 Wins Best in Quality Meal Replacement Award in Bosnia and Herzegovina

This award holds major significance because Herbalife customers voted Formula 1, the company’s flagship product, as the best quality meal replacement for weight control, receiving a five-star Quality Medal (QUDAL). “Consumers were asked to name the meal replacement for weight control,” explained Goran Nikolic, Director, Southeast Europe. “Herbalife Nutrition Formula 1 was ranked number one. This is a testament to our great tasting, science-backed products that meet and exceed consumers’ quality expectations,” he continued. “Our goal now is, in addition to keeping this recognition in Bosnia and Herzegovina, to be recognized by other markets in Southeast Europe as well.”

Herbalife Nutrition China Receives 4 Quality Inspection Association Awards

Herbalife Nutrition China recently announced receiving four quality inspection association awards. CAQI is a national non-profit organization made up of product quality and quality inspection institutes and professionals, supervised by the State Administration of Market Regulation. The four awards include the National Award for Enterprises Demonstrating Quality and Integrity in Products and Services, National Award for Consistent Production of Qualified Products based on Quality Inspection, National Award for Leading Enterprise on Quality and Integrity, and National Award for the Leading Quality Brand in Health Foods Industry. “We are thrilled to have been recognized with four awards from China’s Quality Inspection Association (CAQI), the country’s most prestigious organization on product quality.” He continued to explain that their commitment to providing high-quality, nutritious, and science-backed products to our distributors and customers has never been stronger.

Herbalife Nutrition Mexico Receives Corporate Social Responsibility Award

This is the tenth time in a row that Herbalife Nutrition Mexico has received the Corporate Social Responsibility Award from the Mexican Center for Philanthropy (CEMEFI) and the Alliance for Corporate Social Responsibility (AliaRSE). “This reinforces our commitment to our corporate values,” said Jesus AlvarezSr., Vice President, Managing Director, Mexico. “We always do what’s right, we work together, and we build it better, and the conviction that giving back to our communities is part of our DNA,” he said.

There were also other impressive international awards that Herbalife Nutrition was awarded, all recognizing the company’s continual commitment to quality solidifies their business model executes the highest quality standards.

