Rev Nancy Mercurio kicks off Tampa’s Franciscan Center’s Speaker Series

The new year at the Franciscan Center starts with the All Things Wise and Wonderful Inspirational Speaker Series, featuring transformative talks by Tampa Bay area authors of books for personal growth and professional development.

Rev. Nancy Mercurio opens the program with a seven-week series based on her book, Escaping the Chaos Within, beginning on Mondays, Jan. 6 through Feb. 17 (excluding Jan. 20), 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mercurio is an ordained Interfaith minister, author, global speaker and executive coach. Her personal journey to health and emotional healing has led to decades of teaching others how to achieve their best personally, professionally and spiritually.

Mercurio states, “In Escaping the Chaos Within, I share the discoveries I made, along with the ‘20 ingredients’ that became my Recipe for Life Success. Each ingredient represents a step I took to change my life forever.”

Future speakers include SpiritFM host Elle Spada, author of These Next Forty Days, a journal of personal reflections and guide to the benefits of disconnecting from the tech driven world, Sunday, Feb. 23,

5 to 6:30 pm; life coach, Michael Parise, author of Life Interrupted, Taking Charge After Everything Has Changed, Monday, March 16, 6:30 to 8 p.m. and Dr. Russ Barnes, a retired USAF colonel and current CEO at Systro Solutions. Barnes has authored, Your Amazing Itty Bitty, Small Business for Service Members Book, 15 Things You Need To Know To Be Purposefully Profitable. He is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, April 8, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

All lectures are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Tickets are available on line: FranciscanCenterTampa.org or by phone: 813-229-2695. For more information, email [email protected] .