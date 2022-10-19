Researches on Short Peptide Epitalon: Main Features and Benefits

There is nothing objectionable in the desire to become younger, more beautiful, to postpone the onset of old age. Today, scientists are quite close to solving this issue. Getting a full sleep, delaying the onset of climax by 20 years, restoring the physical and energy balance, getting rid of cancer is a reality. We invite you to get to know the Epitalon peptide. This unique compound is a real breakthrough in many medical industries, especially gerontology and cosmetology. Peptide release form: EPITALON spray and solution for injection.

Peptides are short compounds of amino acids. They act as bioregulators of the protein. But the process of cell division cannot last forever. Over the course of a lifetime in the human body, this happens about 52 times. In particular, peptides attach to certain genes in DNA and allow the cell to rejuvenate by stimulating a new protein’s production without division.

The epitalon is an artificially synthesized peptide chain consisting of 4 amino acids (Ala-Blu-Asp-Gli). In accordance with the first letters of amino acids, the second name of the compound is AGAG. The discovery was made more than 30 years ago by Russian professor Havinson based on an analysis of a substance isolated from the animals’ brains.

Over the years, a huge number of experiments have been carried out. The results of the studies in which both animals and humans took part were striking. It turned out that Epitalon has a powerful rejuvenating and life-increasing effect.

In accordance with the telomerase theory of the aging of the body, with age, cell renewal stops due to a decrease in the content of telomerase in cells, an enzyme that promotes DNA doubling. As a result, the cells lose their ability to divide, the body ages, and, as a result, dies. The use of epitalon stops this process. The compound stimulates the natural production of telomerase in the body, thereby triggering DNA replication processes and the formation of new cells.

Researchers have shown the following benefits of using AGAG:

an increase in life expectancy;

restores circadian rhythms;

sleep normalization;

increasing energy levels;

repair of old and damaged cells;

preventing and stopping the development of age-related diseases (diabetes, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease, and others);

normalization of general health and others.

According to the instructions for use, Epitalone can be administered to the body in various ways, among which the most ineffective is oral. Most often, the peptide is used as injections under the skin or intramuscularly. The latter is most preferred since the compound enters the blood directly.

Epitalon and the Pineal Gland

The epiphysis is an important endocrine gland located in the brain and plays a key role in all body systems. It produces about 40 species of bioactive compounds and affects general physical health. The pineal gland produces a variety of hormones, including the neurotransmitter melatonin, which is responsible for sleep and the duration of its individual phases, as well as affects seasonal and circadian rhythms and has antioxidant and immunostimulating effects.

The functions of a pineal body are reduced to the following:

has antitumor activity;

struggles with the aging of the body;

increases production of immune T-lymphocytes.

The epitalone is a synthetic tetrapeptide; it is a bio-peptide copy, which is considered the main peptide in the epiphysis. It restores the epiphysis’s proper functioning (pineal gland) and regulates the production of its own melatonin. The result of the use of the Epitalon will be an improvement in sleep quality, vigor, the general strengthening of the body’s protective functions, normalization of the immune system at the cellular level, and other benefits.

In particular, EPITALON spray is indicated with reduced immunity, insomnia, hormonal disorders. It helps relieve fatigue, increases the body’s resistance to various infections, including viral etiology. The drug has no contraindications.