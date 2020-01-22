Quantcast
Repticon set for Tampa on February 22 and February 23

Repticon brings the amazing world of reptiles and exotic animals back to Tampa on February 22 & 23, 2020, opening to the public at 10 a.m. with a fun and educational exposition suitable for all ages and personalities. A truly family-oriented event, Repticon’s reptile and exotic animal shows are held in major cities throughout the United States and attract thousands of enthusiasts.

2015 Repticon photo/ Brandon Jones

Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States, is coming back to Tampa with an outstanding mixture of vendors, breeders, and educators. This family-oriented, fun-filled event offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. Breeder-vendors are always willing to teach; and, throughout the event, there will be seminars on animal-related topics by experts in the field of herpetology.

Guests can also shop for a new family pet among the hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, spiders, and small exotic animals. Repticon Tampa is also the perfect place for them to get merchandise, cages, supplies, and both live and frozen feeders, as well as to get expert advice about caring for their new household member. Many of our vendors allow live interactions with the pets during visits to their booth.

To add to the fun, free-entry raffles are held frequently during both days of the event, offering guests the opportunity to win coveted prizes.

This event, held at the Florida State Fairgrounds, offers a unique family outing suitable for all ages and for a very diverse range of enthusiasts.

The doors open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, closing at 5 p.m. On Sunday, the show hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. At the door, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. VIP and advance tickets may be purchased from our website at https://repticon.com/florida/tampa/

If you would like more information and/or photos, an opportunity for a one-on-one interview with one of our employees or vendors, or to send a reporter or film crew to the event for onsite coverage, or to discuss a ticket giveaway, please contact our Promotions Team Leader, Krista Bearden, by email at [email protected].

photo/ Brandon Jones

Frilled dragon – Repticon 2015 photo/Alyson Jones

Repticon Tampa, Nov 2014 photo/Brandon Jones

Hedgehog at Repticon Tampa, Nov 2014 photo/Brandon Jones

photo Brandon Jones, Repticon 2014

Repticon photo/ Brandon Jones

 

