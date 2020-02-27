Reddit censors ‘The Donald’, Trump supporters community
The participates of the Reddit subforum r/The_Donald are claiming that Reddit officials are taking efforts to censor their community.
This subreddit was quarantined since last year due to “repeated misbehavior.”
According to a notice on the r/The_Donald homepage, this means the subreddit is “restricted due to significant issues with reporting and addressing violations of Reddit’s rules against violence and other aspects of the Content Policy.”
Now the moderators of r/The_Donald say they’re losing administrative powers, and they’re questioning Reddit’s intentions.
“In the last 24 hours Reddit has begun sitewide banning people for even upvoting wrongthink, and has begun removing TheDonald mods to replace with who knows,” one Twitter user wrote on Tuesday. In another tweet, the user said, “Reddit has begun the full takeover of The_Donald.”
Independent journalist and commentator Tim Pool called the move the “craziest act of censorship” yet in his recent YouTube clip, watch that below.
“We literally cannot have anything anymore,” redditor savage4082 wrote. “Anytime we have a platform to speak whether it be on social media, college campuses, or even just out in public, these a**holes attack us and our free speech until the platform is taken away by any means necessary.”
“The real fascists are those who use every single ounce of their being to control and punish those who dare speak against their message,” savage4082 continued. “There’s only one side who does this in the United States and that is the left. This is simply another example.”
Other users have argued in support of Reddit’s clamp down on the forum’s moderators.
“Reddit hates The_Donald and wants it gone,” user @brodie_cris’ tweeted. “As a private company its free to do whatever it pleases.”
“If r/The_Donald goes down, I hope someone is able to save a complete backup of it and makes the data public,” BuzzFeed journalist Ryan Broderick tweeted. “The sub is probably one of the most complete documents of this era in modern politics.”
In a statement to Breitbart News, moderators of The Donald accused Reddit of trying to kill its pro-Trump community with “a thousand cuts,” and urged subscribers to migrate to thedonald.win, an independent Reddit-like site created by the pro-Trump community.
The Donald’s statement follows:
Reddit has been trying to slowly kill The_Donald since it played a role in getting Trump elected in 2016. It started with user harassment, moved on to restricting our posts from being seen by most of the rest of Reddit (The third highest-traffic website in the world), then entirely quarantining us from the rest of the website as well as search engine results.
In the last couple of days, China-backed Reddit has begun warning and banning our users not only for posting content that they disagree with, but even “liking” wrongthink. Finally, on Tuesday, Reddit admins removed more than half of the moderators that have spent the last four years of their lives building the number one Trump supporting online community and announced that they would be choosing users to replace us. Their post requesting new moderators was met with thousands of responses telling them, in no-so-nice words, to shove it.
As they’ve done with other Reddit communities, such as Kotaku In Action, they’ll be installing their own puppet moderators to continue to silence and dilute our message. Reddit knows that to entirely ban what is effectively the only conservative voice on their website would garner them too much negative press, and possibly legal attention, so they’ve been trying to kill off The_Donald with a thousand cuts.
In preparation for this inevitable course of events, the mod team established a backup website, free from the political censorship of Reddit, and have encouraged our users to migrate to it (of which at least 100,000 have in the last day). The_Donald can now be found on an independent website, created and run by the people that have ran The_Donald for years, at thedonald.win.
