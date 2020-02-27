Reddit censors ‘The Donald’, Trump supporters community

The participates of the Reddit subforum r/The_Donald are claiming that Reddit officials are taking efforts to censor their community.

This subreddit was quarantined since last year due to “repeated misbehavior.”

According to a notice on the r/The_Donald homepage, this means the subreddit is “restricted due to significant issues with reporting and addressing violations of Reddit’s rules against violence and other aspects of the Content Policy.”

Now the moderators of r/The_Donald say they’re losing administrative powers, and they’re questioning Reddit’s intentions.

“In the last 24 hours Reddit has begun sitewide banning people for even upvoting wrongthink, and has begun removing TheDonald mods to replace with who knows,” one Twitter user wrote on Tuesday. In another tweet, the user said, “Reddit has begun the full takeover of The_Donald.”

Independent journalist and commentator Tim Pool called the move the “craziest act of censorship” yet in his recent YouTube clip, watch that below.

“We literally cannot have anything anymore,” redditor savage4082 wrote. “Anytime we have a platform to speak whether it be on social media, college campuses, or even just out in public, these a**holes attack us and our free speech until the platform is taken away by any means necessary.”

“The real fascists are those who use every single ounce of their being to control and punish those who dare speak against their message,” savage4082 continued. “There’s only one side who does this in the United States and that is the left. This is simply another example.”

Other users have argued in support of Reddit’s clamp down on the forum’s moderators.

“Reddit hates The_Donald and wants it gone,” user @brodie_cris’ tweeted. “As a private company its free to do whatever it pleases.”

“If r/The_Donald goes down, I hope someone is able to save a complete backup of it and makes the data public,” BuzzFeed journalist Ryan Broderick tweeted. “The sub is probably one of the most complete documents of this era in modern politics.”

In a statement to Breitbart News, moderators of The Donald accused Reddit of trying to kill its pro-Trump community with “a thousand cuts,” and urged subscribers to migrate to thedonald.win, an independent Reddit-like site created by the pro-Trump community.

The Donald’s statement follows: