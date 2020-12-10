Reasons to Set Up That Business Right Now

If you ask 100 people in the street if they have ever thought of setting up a business then you can all but guarantee that at least 70 of them will tell you that they have dreamed of doing it. Sadly however, the percentage of people who actually take that dream and turn it into a reality is incredibly low. There are many reasons as to why people don’t aim to launch that business which they have long dreamed of. I watched a brilliant video by Fred Brisker, business guru and life coach, discussing why now more than ever before is the time to launch that business, and I agree with all of the points he made.

YOLO

This may be a cute term which was coined on social media but the reality is that you really do only live once. This year should have taught us all just how brittle mortality can be, which should have inspired us all to take chances where we can, and not put things off for the future.

Regrets

Following on a similar theme, the last thing that can happen to a person in their later years is that they come to regret not doing things. Launching a business and failing may well be something that is regrettable but laying there, in your later years, and looking back on the business which you never launched, that is something which really sticks in the throat, make sure this doesn’t happen to you.

Launching Under New Conditions

Many will say that now is a terrible time to launch a business given the sheer volume of closures which we have seen this year, The reality however is that so many of those companies closed because of the fact that the pandemic and the lockdown came as a shock. Launching a business now however, will mean that you are launching a business based on the new conditions in which we find ourselves. This is something which is going to greatly contribute towards your success.

Open Market

Another factor of so many businesses having closed, is that there is a great deal of opportunity in the market for you to capitalize on this. There are customers who have lost their go-to businesses and they are certainly in the market for a new company to use. That company could easily be yours.

Information Paradise

Setting up a business now can be done with more information than we have ever had at our fingertips than ever before. There is so much information online about how to do it, what to watch out for, who to reach out to and ultimately there are step by step guides on exactly how you can launch your own business and find success. It is easier to market now than ever before and with the raft of information which we have at our disposal, there has never been a better time than now to set up the company.

No more waiting, get out there and do it.

