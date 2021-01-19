Reasons to Fall In Love With Record Collecting

If you are a music fan then record collecting is something which you are surely going to love. I was introduced to this by my great friend and master record collector Charles Wooten, who’s collection I use say does shame mine somewhat. Nonetheless this is not abut who’s collecting is bigger it is in fact a hobby which is about far more than that, far more indeed. And so if you do consider yourself a music fan here is exactly why I would recommend that record collecting could be something which you also fall in love with.

Low Starter Costs

If you start to take a look at how much records cost then you may be taken aback by some of the high prices. The truth is that this can very much be an expensive habit, but it doesn’t need to be. You can easily get set up with these cool suitcase record players which have built in speakers, and cost less than 60 bucks. When it comes to records themselves, if you are happy to go digging through the stores then you can find some great bargains, and if you don’t mind the odd damaged sleeve then you can really build up quite the collection at low cost.

Full Music Experience

For me this is about a full experience which you get from music, it is not only about listening to it but also using the sleeve itself to enjoy the music. I will sit there and pore over the album cover and all of the detail around it, I’ll look at who plays what on each song, and whether or not there were any guests. I will also read through the lyrics and any other artwork on the album and in doing this it becomes a far more immersive experience.

The Treasure

It is very easy for us to simply head online and pick off the albums which we want, but that isn’t exactly the way that vinyl collecting should really be done, at least not in my mind. For me it is about picking up second hand vinyl and digging through crates and creates of it at record stores. When you do this, no matter what you are looking for, you will always end up finding some little treasures which you maybe hadn’t heard of or which you didn’t no existed, this is the joy of digging for treasure.

Talking Point

There is something different about people who collect vinyl, they are much more invested in the music and it becomes a real talking point when people are in your home. I can’t tell you how many people really show an interest when they see my collection and it becomes a great talking point.

Honestly this is a real passion which you will find pretty addictive once you get started and it is certainly something which you will end up taking on for life.

Author: James Daniel