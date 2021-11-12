Reasons For Bugs Infestation In The Mattress And Ways To Prevent Them

Bed bugs are one of the things that irritate people while asleep. As these bugs are quite adaptable to new ambiance, it has become very tough to efficiently exterminate them.

They have the tendency to spread easily and fast from one place to another, and therefore requires immediate bed bug treatment when discovered.

Learning about them and ways to prevent their spreading will keep your mattress and dear ones safe and healthy.

What Are Basically Bed Bugs?

The bed bug is also called as Cimex lectularius which is a parasitic insect. These bugs are hard to be seen through the naked eye. They measure up to 6 millimeters in length.

They can be identified by following signs such as:

A mottled or reddish-brown color

Flat or ovoid shape

Have small wings as compared to the size of their body

Human blood is their food. They are mainly attracted to humans by way of carbon dioxide of the human breath as well as body heat.

They can be present in your pets but they bite only human beings.

As they are nocturnal eaters, they don’t bite during the day but at the night time.

When they bite, it produces a tiny red size lump that develops into a severe itch. It lingers for a couple of days easily.

Bed bugs don’t transmit any disease related to blood-borne pathogens.

Instead of opting for pest control, you could choose to change the mattress. memoryfoammattress-guide.org is the best place to find superior quality mattresses that give you maximum support, comfort and relaxation. They offer mattresses in various materials and sizes.

Which are the common places prone to bed bugs?

Bed bugs are found at several common places. Some of these locations where they can be easily detected are:

Apartments

Single family houses

Hotels

Motels

Nursing homes

Care facilities

Schools

College campus housing

Daycare centers

Office buildings

Hospitals and clinics

Taxis, buses, and other public transportation systems

How to prevent bed bugs?

Recognizing an evidence of infestation of bed bug is critical in controlling and getting rid of them. Identifying the warning signs of an active bug can help you deal with it effectively.

In most of the cases, travelers unintentionally transport these bed bugs post returning from their trip. When staying in a motel, hotel or at any the place such as lodge, it can lead to the introduction of bed bug at that place. Thus, it is very necessary that travelers should prudently examine their luggage, shoes, and other personal materials for locating any signs related to bed bugs prior to bringing them to the home.

These bugs have a tendency to spread in damp conditions, so it is advisable to wash all clothes and dry them completely so as to prevent these bugs from infesting into it. Furniture is again a very common source for the breeding of bed bugs. So, ensure that you clean the furniture on a daily basis.

Householders are needed to follow below mentioned precautions:

Properly repair all types of cracks, fissures, wall openings and flooring that generally serve as the harborage area for bed bug.

Properly seal all the windows and baseboards to restrict the entry of bed bugs.

Regularly wash bedsheets, pillow covers and bed linens to prevent any harborage of bugs. Evaluate the condition of seams and grooves of the mattress on a consistent basis.

Clean all the cluttered areas surrounding your house. Don’t store anything under your beds.

The bed bug is the common problem that most of the people face in their mattress. As these bugs are indifferent to the simple preventive mechanism, it is important to find the best method to treat this issue at the earliest.

Author: Sunil Gupta