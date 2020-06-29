Rap Is Playing a Central Role in the Black Lives Matter Movement

The past few months have been difficult for everyone. The COVID-19 pandemic triggered a global health crisis along with a financial crisis. Then, police brutality entered the spotlight, carrying the Black Lives Matter movement to new heights. As oppressed communities continue to shout that “mattering should be the minimum,” black artists are not going to be silent. Rap Music, chronicled by Rap TV, is playing a central role in the Black Lives Matter.

During the few weeks that have passed since George Floyd, among others, were killed, dozens of musicians have been releasing new songs that have been speaking directly to this powerful movement. Now, their blistering, emotional lyrics are fueling the Black Lives Matter. Some of the highlights come from Meek Mill, Nasty C, T.I., and YG, who are all publishing songs that speak powerfully against the issues of police violence, systemic racism, and inequality as a whole. While music has played a role as a form of protest for generations, the speed at which these songs are being published is simply unmatched. While some of this does have to do with technological advances and the various ways in which these artists can reach their audiences, this has much more to do with the power of the Black Lives Matter movement. There is no doubt that a sense of urgency rings out through the voices of the oppressed and rap music is leading the way.

Black musicians have always used their songs as a way to react to the problems in the world. The Black Lives Matter movement is, in many ways, a reflection of this dedication. Songs that are being published in 2020 are simply a continuation of the black community’s efforts to capture the horrors of the lives they endure every day. They understand that, thanks to the pandemic, the rest of the world is a captive audience. There is no work to distract them. They have an opportunity to stand side by side with them. Rap artists know this is a unique opportunity and they are intent on seizing it.

Indeed, the Black Lives Matter movement has spread throughout the world. The global nature of rap music has helped it reach this point. With the rest of the world not only watching but joining in, rap music and Black Lives Matter go hand in hand. It will be exciting to see the impact that their voices have on a generation. They have a chance to change the future of the world.

Author: Jacob Maslow