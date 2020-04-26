Rand Paul: ‘I don’t want to see this massive accumulation of debt destroy this great country’

Last Tuesday, Kentucky Senator and physician Rand Paul returned to Capitol Hill to discuss the road forward in responding to the novel coronavirus pandemic. While stating his support for helping American businesses and families make it through this crisis, Dr. Paul opposed adding nearly half a trillion in debt and urged Congress to be fiscally responsible in its approach for the sake of our country’s future and ability to navigate emergencies.

Dr. Paul also discussed a new study on antibodies and he highlighted how Americans are uniting to help each other stay healthy. He also called for reopening the economy as soon as safely possible, which will require moving beyond “one-size-fits-all” policies.

“Over the years the U.S. has accumulated more than $23 trillion in debt … spending money that we do not have, borrowing from our kids and our grandkids’ future.

“The gargantuan federal bailout that just passed – over $2 trillion dollars – brings us closer and closer to a point of no return, a point at which the world loses confidence in the dollar, a point at which our debt becomes an existential threat to our security,” he continued.

“I made my support for helping Americans confront this pandemic clear, saying that it makes sense for the government to provide support to businesses and families that can’t make it through this. But I opposed adding so much more debt, and I urged Congress to instead be fiscally responsible in its approach for the sake of our country’s future and ability to respond to emergencies.

“Quite simply, I do not want to see this massive accumulation of debt destroy our country.”

“No amount of money – not all the money in China – will save us from ourselves,” I said, adding, “Our only hope of rescuing this great country is to reopen the economy.”



