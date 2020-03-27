Quick Ways to Make Your Home Look Expensive on the Inside and the Outside

Your home is your castle and it should look like one as well. Making large changes to your home requires money but you can make small changes inside and out to make your house more appealing and look more expensive.

Indoor Painting

You don’t have to break down walls to make your home look larger. By changing the color scheme of your household you can make your rooms look and feel spacious. Modern designers add accent walls to make the room stand out. An accent wall is typically the first wall you see when you walk into a room. That wall is painted a different color from the rest of the room to really make the room pop.

Outdoor Painting

Curb appeal is important. You don’t want your home to be a bright orange eyesore on your block. Outdoor paint colors and designs matter just as much as your indoor color scheme. If you’re looking for a new color for the outside of your home consider painting your home two-toned. The two tones can be subtle by just adding shutters or molding to the outside of your windows. A new coat of driveway paint with a tube driveway sealant can make your current driveway look like new. Painting or staining your outdoor decks and patios will not only make them last longer but make a stunning impression on your neighbors! Consider adding a coat of epoxy resin or metallic concrete paint to your existing concrete slabs and stairs.

Gardening

Gardening is not only for leisure, but it can also increase the value of your home, provide food for yourself and nearby bees, and beautify your outdoor surroundings. Add some rocks to your existing garden or accent your garden with a fountain to make your backyard look more extravagant. If you’re not privy on new gardening trends or need some advice or tips on gardening there are websites like Purple Flower that can help you.

Change Existing Hardware

Changing around some of your existing hardware in your home like doorknobs, handles or even adding to your moldings can make your home look more divine. Try changing your cabinet handles or door handles in your home to give your doors a new look. Changing your moldings or adding crown molding can really brighten up a room. If you want to give your home a vintage look, places like the Good Will retail outlet and Habitat for Humanity’s Re-Store has donated good that you may be interested in.

Add Wifi Electronics Outdoors

Everyone loves their electronics but why not enjoy them using your own wifi connection outdoors. Make your home look stylish by adding an extra wifi router to accommodate wifi speakers or wifi enabled devices like smart televisions outdoors. If you’re looking to build a great patio for entertaining there are a lot of weatherproof electronics that enhance the experience for your guests. Wifi speakers are great if you’re just working in the garage.

You don’t need a lot of money to make changes to your home and make it look luxurious. Having a great yard gives your house that curb appeal that all realtors are after. Create a great space to live outdoors by adding a wifi router to your home that will allow you to have a good connection for your devices outdoors. If you’re looking to jazz up your indoor space, revamping your existing furniture and cabinets are a great way to bring a new shine to your atmosphere. Small changes are not only quick and easy they can make a big difference as to how expensive your home looks both on the inside and outside of your home.