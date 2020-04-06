Pulaski – Furniture That Outshines the Ordinary

Are you tired of the same old boring furniture year after year? Ready for new furniture that goes beyond the ordinary? If so, there’s no better time to buy Pulaski furniture at affordable prices. Here, you’ll find reasonably priced collections of fine home furnishings that set themselves apart in design, color, fabric, and quality. The following are just a few examples.

Accentrics Home Collection

In this collection, you’ll find many different items for your home. Choose the Antique Silver Trellis Accent 3 Drawer Desk to give your office a fascinating style with trellis sides and a sleek silver finish. Or, choose from Pulaski’s wide range of nightstands, like the White Beachcomber 1 Drawer Nightstand, with its scalloped bottom edge. Go for the White Muntin Mirrored 2 Door Accent Chest if you like its diamond trim and white painted finish.

Posh Collection

Posh is absolutely the right name for this excellent collection by Pulaski. Consider, for example, the Posh Silver Luxe Tufted Upholstered Platform Bedroom Set. This set is about as far from ordinary as you can get. It’s crafted from sturdy hardwood with a painted metallic finish. The tufted headboard and faceted acrylic crystal buttons give it a touch of glamor. The satin silver trim and mosaic mirrored accents add even more glitz to this extravagant collection. Within this collection, you’ll find the Luxe Mirror Trim Vanity and Stool, as well as a Luxe Mirror Trim Sideboard to beautify your dining room. What’s even more surprising is the low price of this high-quality set.

San Mateo Collection

Within the San Mateo collection, you’ll find many furniture items for your bedroom, dining room, and kitchen. Even better, this furniture has the most wonderful designs. Take a look at the San Mateo Sleigh Bedroom Set, for instance. This set features pecan veneers, microfiber upholstery headboard, a beveled mirror, and elegant decorate hardware. Or, consider the Double Pedestal Table from this collection. This traditional style table has a fancy face veneer top, beautiful decorative accents, and of course, the unmistakably fine quality of its double pedestal base.

Curios Collection

Are you looking for a place to store and show off your most treasured objects? Elle Décor has several suggestions for how you can fill up a curio cabinet, including travel mementos, sculptures, figurines, family heirlooms, and even fossils. And when you shop Pulaski’s large Curios Collection, you’re sure to find dazzling pieces that enhance the appearance of whatever you choose to display.

Some examples include the Glennbrier Mantel Curio, which has a graciously curved front, 3 glass shelves, a mirrored back, and a halogen can light to add shine to your prized possessions. Another is the Eden Corner Curio, a cabinet with 5 adjustable glass shelves and decorative accents. It also fits in a corner to keep your delicate items out of harm’s way.

Of course, this is only a very small number of collections from among the hundreds made by Pulaski. Choose from any of these reasonably priced, stand-out collections to achieve a home environment you can enjoy now and cherish for years.

Author: Digital Solutions