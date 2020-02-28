Protect Our Care’s Leslie Dach lie and spread conspiracy theory about Trump, Penze ‘muzzling’ CDC

The coronavirus outbreak has gripped the national headlines and President Trump’s political opponents and some media outlets have lashed out with conspiracy theories or boldface lies about the administration’s handling of the crisis, which has yet to seriously impact the U.S.

A new release from Protect Our Care, a leftist health care lobby group, issued a statement condemning President Trump’s South Carolina event and Mike Pence’s in Florida.

Press Release:

As the threat of coronavirus becomes a reality that Americans cannot ignore, the president and vice president are doing exactly that. Tonight, President Trump will attend a campaign rally in South Carolina while the vice president, who just on Wednesday was tasked with leading the administration’s coronavirus response, is courting rich donors in Florida at a $25,000 a plate fundraiser. Despite dire warnings from health officials that coronavirus will “inevitably” become a global pandemic, the president and vice president continue to put their own political futures over the safety of the American public. In response, Protect Our Care chair Leslie Dach, who coordinated the Ebola response within HHS under President Obama, released the following statement: “President Trump and Vice President Pence’s continued focus on their personal politics instead of keeping America safe from coronavirus shows us how woefully unprepared they are to handle this crisis. On a day when the president should be laser focused on tackling coronavirus he has decided to hold a campaign rally while the vice president courts rich donors in Florida. From muzzling CDC and NIH officials to spreading misinformation, it’s clear that President Trump and Vice President Pence care more about their reelection than protecting Americans.”

The outlet lists and quotes articles and “hit pieces” across the nation as evidence of their attack.

This is the same group which called for Trump to let the scientist speak and handle things, but is critical of the White House for letting them work and just being a politician. This is the same group that thought multiple voices were creating chaos from the administration and now that Pence is the sole point person, they presume censorship.

There is NO EVIDENCE of this censorship, filtering or the alleged “muzzling” of the experts.

Associated Press released a FACT CHECK titled “Democrats distort coronavirus readiness,” proving that politics is more important for some individuals and outlets than the infectious disease.

One of the biggest lies being perpetuated is the cut in spending to the CDC, a proposed cut in the Trump budget, but never took place as Congress voted not to cut the money.

The AP notes it’s “…wrong to say the agencies have seen their money cut. Bloomberg is repeating the false allegation in a new ad that states the U.S. is unprepared for the virus because of “reckless cuts” to the CDC. Trump’s budgets have proposed cuts to public health, only to be overruled by Congress, where there’s strong bipartisan support for agencies such as the CDC and NIH. Instead, financing has increased.”

“The CDC’s response has been excellent, as it has been in the past,” said John Auerbach, president of the nonpartisan Trust for America’s Health, which works with government at all levels to improve the nation’s response to high-risk health crises.

The U.S. closed borders to travelers from China to buy time as preparations began but, “classically that’s not the way you address an outbreak,” Fauci told The Associated Press this week. “If you do it for a very limited period of time, temporarily until you can get things in order in your own country, it could have some benefit. But in general, the concept of closing borders, you cannot do that for an extended period of time.”

It’s a shameful time to see politicizing of a disease to demean certain politicians and gain political points.