Prom Cancelled! The Biggest Shock to 2020 Millennials

With the spread of coronavirus, many countries are facing total lockdowns and indefinite quarantines. This has slowed down business processes worldwide, including the prom dress industry. Retailers, manufacturers, and designer labels are all at the receiving end of the pandemic.

With practices like social distancing and self-isolation to stop the spread of this fatal and highly contagious virus, social gatherings of all forms – whether evening parties or prom – are being avoided worldwide.

With schools shutting down, it is assumed that Prom 2020 might be called off. This has come as a shock not only to prom-goers nationwide but also to us. We, at CoutureCandy, are highly committed to helping women dress up in their dream outfits for prom. Over the years, we have put in our best efforts to ensure 100% customer satisfaction. We highly value the health of our customers and are avoiding any measures that might put them to risk. With reduced import, export, and availability of fabric and other dress materials, the prom dress industry isn’t moving in full swing for Prom 2020.

However, at CoutureCandy, we are all stocked up. We have over 1 million dresses in stock at our US-based warehouse – ready to be shipped! No matter if you wish to wait for schools to reopen to buy your prom dress or wish to avoid last-minute hassle by ordering it now, we stand by you.

If you had plans for a beautiful beach wedding this summer 2020, CoutureCandy also has many summer wedding dresses in stock that can be easily ordered online. Other than that, we have bridesmaid dresses, mother of the bride dresses, evening gowns, and wedding guest dresses in our stock in different sizes and styles, including plus size dresses. Our collection of party dresses and evening dresses are ready to be shipped and delivered to your doorstep as soon as the dark clouds fade away to keep you looking good – whether it is prom 2020, your much-awaited wedding, your BFF’s wedding, or any other important party or event.

We stand by you and all your fashion choices.

Author: Daisy Bell