Private jet or first class travel – which is best?

You may think that traveling by private jet is out of the question; but is it really?

When travelling in a group, hiring a private jet could potentially be a plausible cost effective option – depending on the situation and the variables entailed. Of course, both first class travel and private jet charter travel offer a high quality flying experience, but there are some differences worth considering.

When travelling in a group, hiring a private jet could potentially be a plausible cost effective option – depending on the situation and the variables entailed. Of course, both first class travel and private jet charter travel offer a high quality flying experience, but there are some differences worth considering.

Regardless of the purpose of your travel, private jet charter travel as an option, is certainly something you should not rule out. We’ll look at the cost of traveling first class, compared with private jets and the differences you can expect between the two.

The cost comparison

It’s expected that you’d pay a lot more to travel by private jet, than flying first class. In a hypothetical scenario, you may find that you are paying $5,000 to hire a jet for an hour and only $1,500 for a first class ticket. But instead of just looking at the numbers though, it’s important to consider what you are actually paying for in the price.

First class travel

When purchasing a first class ticket you are paying to sit in a certain seat for the duration of the journey, and receive the service that is associated with that seat. If you hire a private jet for an hour then you are hiring the entire plane. This means that however many people travel (depending on the capacity of the plane) you still pay the same price. In some cases depending on the size of the travel party and the distance of intended travel, opting for a private jet charter could be an option worth exploring (that is if you usually, only ever travel first class of course).

The benefits of private jet charter

Once you have established that hiring a private jet can be an affordable option you can start looking at the advantages that traveling in this way offers.

Access to remote or lesser visited areas that you may not be able to reach easily with scheduled flights

Access to private airfields. Traveling by private jet means you can avoid all the hassle of navigating your way through a busy airport. This can be problematic even if you are traveling first class.

Service that is more personalized. The service that you get if you travel first class is obviously high quality, but it’s not especially personalized. If you hire a private jet,you can request a more personalized service as part of your experience.

Greater privacy. This is an obvious advantage of travelling by private jet. There is only your party on the plane.

All of these factors are distinct advantages of chartering a private jet. The only occasions on which you may want to consider first class travel instead, would be if you’re travelling alone or when you’re travelling internationally and have a long haul flight (these tend to be more expensive via a private jet charter) and the cost implications might need more careful consideration.

Of course if you have the means, then the overall costs may not concern you too much and by all means, in this case you should just enjoy the experience, as flying via private jet is the epitome of travelling in style.

Author: James Andrews