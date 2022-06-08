Despite the many notable advances in both medical research and modern healthcare in recent years, cancer still remains one of the leading causes of death across the globe. While the overall mortality rate has certainly declined in the past two decades, estimates indicate that greater than 600,000 people in the United States die every year due to cancer.

Even though there are a vast number of factors that can potentially lead to the development of cancer, lifestyle changes and healthy habits offer preventative measures that can lessen the likelihood of being diagnosed. Here are a few actionable steps you can take to help sustain a healthy lifestyle.

Focus On a Healthy Diet

Research suggests that your diet might play a huge role in whether or not you develop cancer. For instance, researchers have found that processed meat products (such as bacon and some types of deli meats) can lead to colorectal cancer. Limiting your exposure to these foods can help reduce your risk of developing it. Other things to consider include:

Maintain a healthy weight. Obesity has been strongly correlated with cancer, and keeping your weight within healthy BMI parameters can be beneficial.

Eat a variety of fruits and vegetables. These contain vital micronutrients and antioxidants, which can fight off cancer-causing free radicals.

Abstain from alcohol. While some studies show that small amounts can be healthful, excessive alcohol can be carcinogenic.

Focus on whole foods. This includes whole grains, as well as vegetarian proteins (such as legumes).

In addition to eating a balanced diet, exercise can also provide many health benefits. Studies have shown that routine fitness not only improves your cardiovascular health, but it can also help lower your stress hormones. While there is no definitive evidence that suggests that elevated cortisol can directly lead to cancer, it has been considered a risk factor. By exercising regularly, you can maintain optimal fitness and offset some of that potential risk.

Avoid Sun Exposure

Skin cancer is not only incredibly common, but it’s also largely preventable. There are three major types of skin cancer: basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma. Of these, melanoma is the most aggressive variety of skin cancer, but the other two types can also be lethal if left untreated. To help reduce your risk of developing skin cancer, you should avoid the midday sun as much as possible.

In addition, you should also avoid using tanning booths. It’s a common misconception that a base tan can help prevent skin cancer, but it can be just as damaging as real sunlight. Be sure to schedule regular appointments with your doctor or dermatologist, and be aware of the “ABCDEs” of skin cancer – that is, asymmetry, uneven borders, dark colors, a large diameter, and an evolving shape are things to look out for.

Abstain From Tobacco Products

Tobacco products are unsafe, no matter how often you use them. Even smoking infrequently can increase your risk of developing lung cancer. Furthermore, people who have never even used tobacco products can still get cancer through secondhand smoke. Tobacco products aren’t just linked to lung cancer, either. Cancer from tobacco products can develop in the mouth, throat, kidneys and cervix.

Turn To Your Healthcare Provider

Finally, scheduling regular checkups with a healthcare provider is essential. Many people avoid scheduling appointments with their doctor unless a major injury occurs. Many types of cancer can be all but undetectable until it has metastasized and moved into other organs. Early detection is the key to a better prognosis.

Luckily, cancer research is constantly progressing. Recently, researchers have found that a certain gene, known as the Klotho gene, can be a major biomarker for the possible development of cancer. Speaking to a genetic counselor can provide you with valuable insights as to whether you have sufficient Klotho protein circulating throughout your system. Proprietary biotechnology exists to boost these levels, and more information can be found at Klotho.com.

Ultimately, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is something that is largely within your own power. By following these tips and tricks and making regular appointments with a healthcare professional, you can stay on top of your health and mitigate the risks of disease as you age.

Author: Jazmin Torres