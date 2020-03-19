Getting caviar online is easy, safe, and no-hassle. I found this out after much skepticism. You see, I’ve been a huge fan of this delectable treat since my earliest years, and I know a thing or two about the history of caviar, as well as what makes a great caviar great. The reason for my skepticism is easy, importing beluga caviar into the United States is illegal, period. So, when my friend of several years brought out the familiar tin amongst a plethora of other fine snacks, I immediately asked where she got it. She told me, you can get the best caviar online these days. I didn’t believe it, so when I got home I immediately did my research, and today I present my findings in the following article titled Premium caviar: what is the best online?

As I said, importing Beluga caviar into the United States is illegal, and has been that way since 2005. The reason for this is the ethical treatment of Sturgeon, who must die to harvest their much sought-after eggs, which is what caviar is. You see, this ancient fish has been in decline for many years, and returning their population in the Caspian Sea to its full stock has been the goal of those who banned the imports in the first place. Without this ban, it’s possible the fish would have already become extinct in their own natural habitat. Combine this with the fact that some of the practices of unethically harvesting Beluga were exposed by activists and you can see why it is impossible to get Beluga caviar in the United States.

Let me give you a quick overview of what exactly caviar is before I explain how to get around the import ban. Caviar is unfertilized fish eggs, also known as fish roe. It is a salty delicacy, served cold. True caviar comes from wild sturgeon, which belong to the Acipenseridae family. While the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea produced much of the world’s caviar for a long time, farm-produced caviar has now become popular as wild sturgeon populations have been depleted from overfishing. The most-prized caviar comes from the beluga and osetra varieties of sturgeon. Beluga caviar is among the largest, rarest, and most expensive of all caviar. Caviar has a delicate taste, very much like oysters, and is typically put on a small puff pastry cup and then topped with crème fraiche.

But there is a way around this ban. Certain companies have sustainable fisheries located here in the United States, and there are hybrid styles of caviar that taste and feel exactly like the illegal Beluga caviar that has been banned. There is one site I know of that for certain sells legal caviar and that is Imperia caviar online. Imperia Kaluga Hybrid Reserve is the best legally importable caviar in the United States with a taste and mouth experience comparable to Beluga. This is my go-to site for ordering caviar online, and I’ve ordered from them many times. The price is right, the quality is extremely high end, and the delivery prompt. I always get just what I ordered from this site, and I can’t recommend them enough.

Caviar has seen an incredible boom these last few years, and is now much more available than it has been in some time. I was shocked to see the familiar small tin of the stuff at my friend’s dinner party, and absolutely elated to find out about getting the caviar online. What’s more, this new era of caviar is eco-friendly, sustainable, and the fish are harvested in a manner that is much more modern and ethical than any previous incarnation. So, the time is now to order your premium caviar online.

Bon appetit!

Author: Jacob Maslow