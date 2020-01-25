These days, small businesses are on the rise. Not only are they helping to grow economies globally, but they’re also helping to serve communities and employ people in need of jobs too. In light of this, small businesses play a significant role in society. If you happen to be a small business or you’re thinking about starting one, you may be trying to acquire knowledge that will ensure you grow in the right direction. The goal should be to gather as many resources as you can and be ready to learn from your mistakes. Below are practical tips for growing a small business that should help.

Engage Your Audience

One tip for growing a small business is to engage your audience. This is important as they’re the people who are going to keep your business going as well as spread the word about who you are and what you do. There are several ways to engage your audience and here are a few below.

Exclusive Offers : If you want to engage your audience, one method that could work is providing exclusive offers. People tend to like exclusive offers because it makes them feel special and also saves them money.

Social Media : If you have social media accounts and are using them the right way, you know what wonders they can do in terms of engagement. To engage your audience on social media , be sure to ask questions that spark their interest, respond to comments and post the types of content they’ll find valuable.

Your Website : Getting customers to engage on your website for longer periods of time is another great idea too. The longer they spend on your site, the more likely they are to make a purchase. Make it easy to navigate and keep fresh and valuable content on there.

Reward Your Customers

As a small business, one of your primary focuses should be your customers. You should, therefore, be trying to build long-term relationships with them. One way that you could achieve this would be to reward them for their dedication and loyalty to your business. This can be achieved through small gestures such as giving them corporate gifts on their birthday or after a purchase. A gift such as a unique custom magic 8 ball or keychain may seem small but could make your brand more memorable.

Be Organized

Being organized is also important if you want to grow a small business. This is because you have so many tasks and business activities to get through every day and in some cases, limited employees. Here are a few ways that you can stay organized.

Get a Good Accountant: Every small business should ensure their books are in order if they want to grow in a healthy way financially. You could opt to use online accounting software such as Quickbooks or hire an experienced accountant to help you stay up-to-date. Make sure you separate your personal and business expenses and learn to bargain to keep expenses low. Also, avoid expenses that won’t give you a good return on investment.

Use Technology : Using the right technology can help grow your business tremendously. Although many avoid it because they assume it’s going to be too expensive, this isn’t the case most times. You can find free as well as inexpensive tools and software that will help you automate tasks and focus on activities that will grow the business.

Author: Carol Trehearn