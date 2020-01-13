Quantcast
Planning an Intimate Wedding

It’s one of the most important days of your life– your wedding day. A lot goes into planning a wedding, especially if it’s going to be a big affair with a guestlist upward of 100 people, as well as very expensive. Therefore, some couples choose to have a smaller celebration, and if you’re a couple thinking about doing this, then here are some things to consider when planning your intimate wedding. 

photo/ StockSnap

Guestlist

Between your friends and family and your partners too, the guestlist for your wedding can get rather long. Sometimes it might feel like you are getting pressured to invite distant relatives and family friends out of concern of offending. In any case, deciding on who will and won’t share in your special day can be incredibly stressful. If you have an intimate wedding; however, it is vital you only send out a small number of invitations. Be ruthless if you must be, and only invite those who you genuinely want to see raising a glass to you and your partner. 

Venue 

Whether you want to keep it simple and head down to the city hall or find a cute little chapel hidden away somewhere, there are plenty of great venue options to choose from. However, if you have a small number of guests, make sure your venue is big enough to hold everyone comfortably, but not so big that it feels cavernous. Like any event, the room should feel full of people having a good time for a thriving atmosphere, and not as though nobody turned up. 

Catering

Traditionally, the wedding party and guests will enjoy a sit-down, three-course meal after the ceremony. This is still an option for you, and your venue might offer their own catering packages. For alternative options, though, you might want to consider booking a table in a private room at your favorite restaurant for a more relaxed approach to your wedding meal. Perhaps you have chosen to host the reception back at the family home for a very intimate affair, in which case you could hire caterers to come to the house. There are even options for you to hire your own bartenders too, sites such as eventbartenders.com offer a variation of packages for your wedding day. 

Wedding Favors

Favors are a way of showing your thanks and appreciation to your wedding guests. When you have a guest list that is only made up of your nearest and dearest, it makes an excellent opportunity to personalize your favors to them. You could find a photograph of your partner, you and the individual guests and put them in a frame with your wedding date on it. Or you could take the time to select each guests’ favorite chocolates to be boxed up for them instead. It might be more time consuming to do this, but in making the wedding favors personal to each guest, they will be touched, and it will make your wedding feel genuinely intimate. 

Whichever way you choose to celebrate it will be a truly fantastic day, but if you would like a smaller affair, these things are good to keep in mind when it comes to planning your wedding.

Author: Carol Trehearn

