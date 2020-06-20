Planning A Proposal? How to Get Your Life in Order

If you’re getting ready to pop the question, there’s probably a lot going through your mind. From how to find the perfect ring and your fiancee’s ring size without her discovering your plan, to coming up with a unique and special way to make the proposal meaningful, there’s a lot to get done as you prepare to propose. That being said, one area that many men disregard as they’re working to plan the perfect engagement is illustrating that they’re ready to get married. While you’re planning your proposal, here are a few steps to get your life in order.

Pay down your debts.

If you have a lot of student loan debt from your undergraduate degree or some consumer debt from when you were younger, now’s the time to start cleaning up your act. Debt can be difficult to tackle, and you don’t have to be completely debt-free before you propose, but showing that you’re on a path to financial freedom will make your proposal even more attractive.

Especially if your wife-to-be is much better with money than you are, showing that you’re working to improve your finances can really send the signal that you’re leveling up as a man. If you need a little up tracking your debts and progress, consider using a website like undebt.it. This website will help you prioritize which debts to pay down first, maximizing how quickly you can become free of any outstanding car loan payments, student loans, or credit cards.

Make smart choices your fiancee will be proud of.

Another dimension of becoming a husband involves making smart choices. You can begin to show your girlfriend that you’re turning a new leaf in this area leading up to and after your proposal. Sure, you may want to head out with the boys for a few drinks on a Friday night, but if you’ve been doing that a lot lately, maybe staying in and cooking your girlfriend a nice dinner and letting her choose the show on Netflix is a better choice.

One of the smartest choices you can make in regard to any proposal is the ring that you pick. Picking a stunning ring with an impressive cut, clarity, carat, and color can show that you’ve thought about this seriously. At the same time, you don’t want the ring to set you back several thousands of dollars if you can’t really afford it. A great solution to finding something that’s both aesthetically pleasing and affordable is to purchase lab-created engagement rings. A lab-created diamond ring is ranked on the same qualities as earth-mined diamonds by the Gemological Institute of America but is a much more affordable option. Buying something of value without spending all of your money on it is a great way to illustrate how you’re beginning to make smarter choices.

Ask for that promotion at work.

Sometimes, one of the best ways to illustrate how you’re working on yourself and your life is to show some initiative in your current workplace. Sure, you’re probably already employed if you’re thinking about ways to propose to your girlfriend, but how could you increase your income by vouching for yourself even more? One way is to gather up your courage and ask for a promotion at work.

Not only does this illustrate your commitment to your current company and help build a more secure job, but it also demonstrates that you’re willing to stand up for yourself and are aware of your worth. Plus, before making any major life change it never hurts to have some extra income, and getting a raise or promotion goes a long way in showing your girlfriend that you’re a stable individual to get engaged to.

Author: Eli Leon