Planned Parenthood’s report confirms 947 abortions per day, $1.6 billion in revenue annually

While the mainstream press bills Planned Parenthood as a “healthcare” provider for women, essential to the medical community, the data from the 2018-2019 fiscal paints a shockingly dark image of murder for hire.

Murder may seem inflammatory, but if the unborn baby is just that, ALIVE inside of the womb, then abortion is a form of murder.

The Planned Parenthood report states that a record number 345,672 of abortions were performed during its 2018-2019 fiscal year, which is an increase of 13,000 more than the previous year.

This is an average of 947 abortions each day in the United States and brought in more than $1.6 billion in revenue.

Despite the moves by the Trump administration to cut tax payer money from funding abortions, the annual report reveals the group’s total government funding (including federal, state, and local funds) actually increased by $52 million to $616.8 million in 2018-2019.

Additionally, seven states–Hawaii, Illinois, New York, Oregon, Washington, Massachusetts and Maryland– refused to comply with the new Title X rule and continued to provide tax dollars to Planned Parenthood .

Some would argue this is an essential service to serving women. Planned Parenthood offers a ton of different services and screenings that assist women in the medical care needs.

Planned Parenthood ’s annual report claims that abortion is only four percent of the organization’s “medical services” for the last fiscal year.

However, Planned Parenthood arrives at this false statistic by dividing the number of children it aborted (345,672) for the year by the number of “services” the group provided (9.8 million).

This means when a woman visits a Planned Parenthood facility to obtain an abortion, she is also given a pregnancy test, an STI test, a cancer screening and contraception. Therefore, the abortion procedure would be considered 20 percent of the “services” she received.

This is why the group lists its annual “services” as much higher than the number of patients it saw last year (2.4 million). Using this deceptive formula, the report manipulates the data to make it appear as if abortion is a tiny percent of its “services,” though a much higher percentage of actual patients who visit Planned Parenthood facilities are there, first and foremost, to obtain an abortion.

“ Planned Parenthood ’s annual report reveals once again that its primary mission is making huge profit by aborting innocent babies. Abortion is not healthcare, and it certainly is not safe. It is the intentional act of killing a human being. That is human genocide for profit,” said Liberty Counsel’s Mat Staver.

“We have aborted nearly 61 million babies since 1973, almost equal to the combined populations of Peru and Venezuela and more than the population of England, and all by violent means,” Brown says. “What kind of wickedness is this? And as our hearts get harder and harder, we have fewer and fewer problems with even the most extreme forms of abortion, particularly late-term abortions. “Jezebel is aggressive,” Brown continues. “She is obsessed. She is determined. But sexual immorality, idolatry and abortion is a threefold cord that is not easily broken. It is as old as Jezebel, and even older, and it brought Israel under the wrath of God. How close is our nation to experiencing the fury of God’s wrath? To ignore that question is to bury our heads in the sand.”

