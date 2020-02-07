Pete Buttigieg on late term abortion, partial birth abortions: ‘I trust the woman morally’

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg doubled down on his support for late-term, partial-birth abortions during an episode of ABC’s “The View” Thursday during his exchange with Meghan McCain.

McCain sought clarification to his abortion views, citing that the Bible says “life begins with breath, so even that is something we can interpret differently,” Buttigieg replied: “Well, I’m just pointing to the fact that different people will interpret their own moral lights, and for that matter, interpret Scripture differently. But we live in a country where it is extremely important that no one person have to be subjected to some other person’s interpretation of their own religion. I know we’re not going to agree —”

This prompted McCain to cut in: “Partial-birth abortion is something that was coming up, like I said, [Virginia] Gov. [Ralph] Northam — it was a huge controversy when he was running for governor — and I think people, even Democrats, and there are a lot of pro-life Democrats in the country, want to know exactly where your line is, because you’ll be the president if you win.”

Buttigieg focused on women’s rights and feminist talking points. “Right, but my point is that it shouldn’t be up to a government official to draw the line,” he said. “It should be up to the woman who is confronted with the choice.”

“So if a woman wanted to — I don’t know — invoke infanticide after a baby was born, you’d be comfortable with that?” McCain asked.

“Does anybody serious think that’s what these cases are about?” Buttigieg countered.

“Think about the situation. If this is a late-term situation, then by definition, it’s one where the woman was expecting to carry the pregnancy to term. Then she gets the most, perhaps, devastating news of her life. We’re talking about families that may have picked out a name, may be assembling a crib, and they learn something excruciating and are faced with this terrible choice. And I don’t know what to tell them, morally, about what they should do. I just know that I trust her and her decision, medically or morally, isn’t going to be any better because the government is commanding her to do it in a certain way.”

Pro-lifers will be quick to note that Buttigieg’s remarks call to mind Iceland’s near “eradication” of Down Syndrome, a result of prenatal screenings that have led almost 100 percent of women carrying a baby tested positive for Down Syndrome to abort.

Live Action President Lila Rose blasted Buttigieg: “He said as long as a mother wants to abort a baby, at any age, she should be able to [e]ven if that means partially delivering a full-grown, 7 lb infant, who can recognize her mother’s voice, & then stabbing her neck & suctioning out her brain.”

Students for Life President Kristan Hawkins also condemned Buttigieg’s comments, claiming that his response was inappropriate for women facing difficult circumstances.

