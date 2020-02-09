Quantcast
Published On: Sun, Feb 9th, 2020

Pete Buttigieg calls for Democrat unity, booed by Sanders supporters chanting ‘Wall Street Pete’

Supporters of Bernie Sanders booed and shouted over Pete Buttigieg after the 2020 Democratic White House was critical of the Vermont Senator and then called for unity. Check out the footage below.

Buttigieg, 38, during his address at the storied New Hampshire Democratic Party’s McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Event, targeted Sanders for his talks of revolution, to prompt the chants of “Wall Street Pete!” from the socialists at Manchester’s Southern New Hampshire University Arena.

Supporters of the South Bend mayor countered with cheers of “We need Pete.”

“Some are asking what business does the mayor of South Bend have seeking the highest office of the land?” Buttigieg indirectly responded to an attack ad by Joe Biden.

“Americans in small rural towns, in industrial communities, and yes in pockets of our country’s biggest cities, are tired of being reduced to a punchline by Washington politicians and ready for somebody to take their voice to the American capital.”

“Wall Street Pete” and “Refund Pete” were both trending on Twitter on Thursday.

Pete Buttigieg photo/ donkeyhotey

Buttigieg’s campaign announced on Monday that it would open closed-door fundraisers to the press and publicly disclose the names of top bundlers, those who organize and collect campaign contributions from other donors, after criticism from 2020 rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Buttigieg mostly dismissed the picketers, joking about their presence, according to a pool report. “Wow, they’re excited,” he said. “One of the things you learn on a deployment is dealing with distracting noises.”

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Writer and Co-Founder of The Global Dispatch, Brandon has been covering news, offering commentary for years, beginning professionally in 2003 on Crazed Fanboy before expanding into other blogs and sites. Appearing on several radio shows, Brandon has hosted Dispatch Radio, written his first novel (The Rise of the Templar) and completed the three years Global University program in Ministerial Studies to be a pastor. To Contact Brandon email [email protected] ATTN: BRANDON

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

Pete Buttigieg calls for Democrat unity, booed by Sanders supporters chanting ‘Wall Street Pete’

February 9, 2020, No Comments on Pete Buttigieg calls for Democrat unity, booed by Sanders supporters chanting ‘Wall Street Pete’

Mandisa’s ‘Overcomer: Greatest Hits’ arrives ahead of tour with Newboys

February 8, 2020, No Comments on Mandisa’s ‘Overcomer: Greatest Hits’ arrives ahead of tour with Newboys

Science Channel’s ‘Shipwreck Secrets’ explores Bermuda Triangle to find SS Cotopaxi, airs February 9

February 7, 2020, No Comments on Science Channel’s ‘Shipwreck Secrets’ explores Bermuda Triangle to find SS Cotopaxi, airs February 9

Marketing translation: why is it essential in 2020?

February 7, 2020, No Comments on Marketing translation: why is it essential in 2020?

Four Ways Technology Can Transform Your Business

February 7, 2020, No Comments on Four Ways Technology Can Transform Your Business

February 7, 2020, Comments Off on

February 7, 2020, Comments Off on

Are Flavored CBD Oils a Good Choice?

February 7, 2020, No Comments on Are Flavored CBD Oils a Good Choice?

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

dolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterstar-wars-rise-skywalker-movie-posterjumanji-movie-posterfrozen-2-movie-posterbeautiful-day-in-neighborhood-movie-postermaleficent-2-movie-posterterminator-dark-fate-movie-poster


Pin It