Pete Buttigieg calls for Democrat unity, booed by Sanders supporters chanting ‘Wall Street Pete’

Supporters of Bernie Sanders booed and shouted over Pete Buttigieg after the 2020 Democratic White House was critical of the Vermont Senator and then called for unity. Check out the footage below.

Buttigieg, 38, during his address at the storied New Hampshire Democratic Party’s McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Event, targeted Sanders for his talks of revolution, to prompt the chants of “Wall Street Pete!” from the socialists at Manchester’s Southern New Hampshire University Arena.

Supporters of the South Bend mayor countered with cheers of “We need Pete.”

“Some are asking what business does the mayor of South Bend have seeking the highest office of the land?” Buttigieg indirectly responded to an attack ad by Joe Biden.

“Americans in small rural towns, in industrial communities, and yes in pockets of our country’s biggest cities, are tired of being reduced to a punchline by Washington politicians and ready for somebody to take their voice to the American capital.”

“Wall Street Pete” and “Refund Pete” were both trending on Twitter on Thursday.

Buttigieg’s campaign announced on Monday that it would open closed-door fundraisers to the press and publicly disclose the names of top bundlers, those who organize and collect campaign contributions from other donors, after criticism from 2020 rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Buttigieg mostly dismissed the picketers, joking about their presence, according to a pool report. “Wow, they’re excited,” he said. “One of the things you learn on a deployment is dealing with distracting noises.”