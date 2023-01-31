Paulette Chaffee Shares Why Private Tutoring is a Powerful Educational Tool

Though the education system is starting to better cater to diverse learners, not all students can always keep up with what is required to excel in academia. Paulette Chaffee says that through her years of experience in the education sector, one-on-one private tutoring is hands down one of the best and most powerful educational tools students could utilize. Tutoring fills in the gaps where students need help the most and is available to any student at any learning level. In this article, Chaffee dives deeper into the benefits of tutoring and why tutoring is an excellent option for all students.

Benefit #1: Develop Independent Learning Skills

Tutoring offers students the opportunity to work with a private teacher and improve their learning skills. It not only helps students stay organized and on top of their studies but also helps them develop important organizational skills and take accountability for their work and school schedule. Furthermore, private tutors can provide motivation and engagement to students, making them more interested in the learning process and empowering them to take charge of their own learning. Tutoring can be a valuable tool for students looking to improve their independent learning skills and gain a deeper understanding of the material.

Benefit #2: Receive Customized Learning

One-on-one tutoring provides a customized learning experience tailored to a student’s individual learning style and specific needs. The goal of tutoring is to create a personalized curriculum that adapts to the student’s unique challenges and struggles in school. For example, if a student is struggling with a particular concept, tutoring slows down the pace and offers different learning tools and styles until the student fully understands. This approach ensures that students receive the support they need to overcome their learning curve and achieve success in their studies.

Benefit #3: Give Kids a New Angle to Learning

For children who struggle in school, the classroom can feel like a frustrating and overwhelming place, often leading to a negative perception of learning. Tutoring provides an outlet for these children, allowing them to learn at their own pace and in a way that may not be offered in a traditional classroom setting. Furthermore, teachers may not always be available to answer all questions during class time, but with a tutor, students can get the help and support they need to understand the material and overcome any misconceptions. Tutoring gives children a sense of support and helps to foster a positive relationship with learning.

Benefit #4: Access Deeper and Wider Learning

Traditional school systems are often constrained by a rigid schedule that doesn’t allow for in-depth exploration of certain subjects. Additionally, the emphasis on testing can prevent teachers from spending sufficient time on certain topics. Tutoring offers a solution to these limitations, providing students with the opportunity to delve deeper into subjects and explore a broader range of topics than they would typically be able to in a traditional classroom setting. With the guidance of a tutor, students can gain a deeper understanding of the material and improve their overall learning experience.

Benefit #5: Bridge the Gap

While some students may pass their classes, they may not have a thorough understanding of the material. To better prepare them for the next grade level, tutoring can help bridge any gaps in their knowledge and strengthen their skills. This type of tutoring gives students an edge, allowing them to start the school year with confidence and a solid foundation for success. By providing additional support and guidance, tutoring can help ensure that students are fully prepared for the next grade level and have the tools they need to succeed.

Benefit #6: Schedule Flexibility

Like many educational platforms after the pandemic, tutoring is available online, offering more flexibility to busy school schedules than in-person. In addition, online learning can be done anywhere and at any time, as long as there is a stable internet connection exists. This means no more holiday or summer brain drain due to a student not having access to learning outlets when school is on break.

About Paulette Chaffee

Paulette Chaffee is a teacher, speech therapist, and attorney deeply involved in the Fullerton community. As an educator and member of various non-profit boards, her focus has always been on providing children with the highest quality education. Ms. Chaffee holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Redlands, a California Lifetime Teaching Credential, and is admitted to the California Bar.