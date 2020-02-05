Patterns of Evidence: The Red Sea Miracle comes to theaters on February, with part 2 set for May

Patterns of Evidence, makers of The Exodus and The Moses Controversy, will release its newest title, The Red Sea Miracle, a different kind of cinematic biblical adventure. Featuring award-winning filmmaker Timothy Mahoney, The Red Sea Miracle dives deep into two long-held views of Moses’ ancient parting of the Red Sea to investigate the validity of one of God’s most celebrated miracles.

After leaving Egypt, the Bible describes the Israelites crossing a deep sea that was miraculously split with walls of water on their right and left. When the Egyptians and their chariot force pursued, the water came crashing back down to destroy the entire army. Are miracles of this kind even possible? Skeptics contend that no evidence has ever been found for huge numbers of people crossing the wilderness or a mighty sea. Does the lack of evidence at the traditional sites mean the events didn’t happen, or might we have been looking in wrong places all along?

Join Timothy Mahoney in the next chapter of the series as he retraces the steps of Moses and the Israelites, looking for answers in Patterns of Evidence: The Red Sea Miracle Part 1 & 2.

“From Cecil B. DeMille’s The Ten Commandments to DreamWorks’ The Prince of Egypt, the parting of the Red Sea continues to be one of God’s most popular works recorded in Scripture,” said Mahoney. “But the evidence for it is tricky, and there are different schools of thought concerning how and where it happened. In the making of The Red Sea Miracle, it was my mission to explore those perspectives as thoroughly as possible in pursuit of discovering what exactly took place before the Israelites on that fateful day and where.”

Through conducting an on-site investigation and working closely with a spectrum of source experts and commentators ranging from radio host Eric Metaxas to Egyptologist Manfred Bietak and Cecillia DeMille Presley, granddaughter of Cecil B. DeMille, Mahoney explores both the Egyptian and Hebrew beliefs about the Red Sea’s parting to uncover a range of evidence about the details concerning the miracle described in Exodus 14.

“For two decades, I’ve been investigating this miracle,” said Mahoney. “It’s been a privilege to watch this biblical work come to life, and I’m eager to share its many nuances with the world through this two-part on-screen event.”

The Red Sea Miracle will show in select theaters as a two-part Fathom event; part one, which investigates the journey to the different proposed crossing sites where the miracle took place, releases February 18, 2020, and part two, which explores how the sea was miraculously parted and if any evidence still remains today, follows on May 5, 2020. The feature presentation will be followed by a thought-provoking panel discussion.

For more information about The Red Sea Miracle, visit https://patternsofevidence. com/redsea.

About Patterns of Evidence

As Bible-based filmmakers and curriculum writers, Patterns of Evidence is a biblical resource for educators and critical thinkers seeking substantial material for growing in the faith. The company has released two informative films including The Moses Controversy and The Exodus. Its newest release, The Red Sea Miracle, has been in the making for nearly two decades and will release to theaters in 2020. To learn more, visit https://patternsofevidence. com/.

