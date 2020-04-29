Party Floats: How They’ll Make Your Party Better

Anyone can throw a pool party, but if you want your party to one that gets remembered for a lifetime, there are some things you need to know. You’re going to need a great group of fun loving friends, the tastiest drinks, and the best adult party favors. But above all, you’re going to need party floats; and not just any party floats, the best, most outlandish floats you can find. Seriously, your party float game has got to be on point. You may be wondering how party floats will make your pool party better. We’ve got four reasons party floats will make any pool party better and more memorable than any other.

Party floats are fun. Sometimes life seems like all work and no play, and that’s why using party floats at your pool party is something everyone can enjoy and appreciate. There’s no better way to kick back, relax, and have fun than doing it in an inflatable retro telephone or pink convertible. There are so many options for larger than life party floats you’ll never have to settle. Whatever the event, whatever your mood, whatever the personalities present, there will be a party float that fits. Guests love climbing atop a giant air-filled raft for pictures, too, and we all know capturing those memories and sharing them on social is half the fun. See and be seen, right? Nothing is more visible and eye-catching than giant party floats in your pictures.

Party floats make party planning easy. You want to have a party you and your friends will love, but you don’t want to have to stress with all the planning. Party floats can make easy work of party planning. Guest seating? There’s a float for that. Drink servers? There’s a float for that. Amazing visual decorations? Floats, obviously. Party floats are great for guest seating in and out of the water. A gigantic float can be used on the land or in the water and make comfortable seats for all your guests. And forget being stuck behind a cocktail counter making drinks all night. Fill a drink float with ice and beverages and set it sail on the water for your guests and they’ll stay hydrated while you are able to concentrate on enjoying the party instead of serving everyone else.

Party floats make great conversation pieces. You’d be surprised the amount of conversations that start with “so I was sitting on top of this glittery pink flamingo.” If you’ve got the right party floats, the conversations won’t stop or go stale. How can they when you’ve got five guests piled up in a golden crown party float? Pick a party float that is unabashedly loud and obscure and watch where the conversation goes. No matter who’s there, the stories told will be hilarious and engaging. Even the most introverted of guests can’t help but comment on giant red lip party floats or an inflatable, floating private jet.

Party floats are for swimmers and non-swimmers alike. You may love to be in the water, but you may have guests that prefer dry land. Regardless of your attendee list, you can depend on party floats to provide fun, comfortable seating for all. Toss a few party floats in the pool and save a few for use poolside. Your land loving guests will thank you and feel included in the fun, and you’ll never have to pick between a pool party or a dry soiree ever again.

You can have a pool party or you can have an epic pool event that is remembered for years to come. The difference is in what you bring to the table. With the right party floats, your party can be something about which you and your guests will talk for decades to come.

Author: Jacob Maslow