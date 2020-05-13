Quantcast
Published On: Wed, May 13th, 2020

Pakistan: Muslim mob attack and damage Shekhupura church, desecrating cross

On Saturday, May 9, a mob of Muslim men attacked and damaged a church in Hakeempura, located in Pakistan’s Shekhupura district. As a result of the attack, the church’s wall and main gate were damaged and a cross was desecrated.

According to local Christians, the attack on Trinity Pentecostal Church in Hakeempura was led by Aoon Abass and Ali Shan. Pastor Samuel Barkat, head pastor of Trinity Pentecostal Church, reported to police (FIR # 461/20) that the mob had attempted to set the church on fire.

Pastor Barkat told International Christian Concern (ICC) that Trinity Pentecostal Church serves over 350 Christian families in Hakeempura. Pastor Barkat claims that Aoon Abass is attempting to steal the land from the church. Abass’ land is adjacent to the church and he has threatened many times to steal the church’s property.

Following the COVID-19 lockdown, the church has been closed down and the worshipers are not visiting,” Pastor Barkat explained to ICC. “Therefore, a group of land grabbers wanted to utilize this opportunity for their motives.

Trinity Pentecostal Church sits on 11 Marla (1 Marla = 272.25 square feet) of land in Hakeempura. The church building is utilized for social gatherings of the Christian community in addition to its use as a center of worship.

ICC

photo/ pixabay

Pakistan: Pentecostal Church Pastor Jadoon Masih acquitted from blasphemy charges

Brave Muslims Save 20 Christians from Al-Shabaab Attack in Kenya

Two Christian pastors, Charles Matole, Ebrahim Kidata murdered in Kenya

Philippines pastor Ernesto Estrella executed in Antipas

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- The generic Dispatch designation, used primarily for press releases or syndicated content, but may be used for guest author requesting a generic nomenclature

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

Turkish magazine targets Christians as terrorists, FETO, attacking John Paul II

May 13, 2020, No Comments on Turkish magazine targets Christians as terrorists, FETO, attacking John Paul II

Pakistan: Muslim mob attack and damage Shekhupura church, desecrating cross

May 13, 2020, No Comments on Pakistan: Muslim mob attack and damage Shekhupura church, desecrating cross

Can’t Move? Here’s How You Can Make More Space in Your Current Home

May 12, 2020, No Comments on Can’t Move? Here’s How You Can Make More Space in Your Current Home

May 12, 2020, Comments Off on

May 11, 2020, Comments Off on

May 11, 2020, Comments Off on
crashed car scene of accident

5 Things To Do If You’re At Fault In a Car Accident

May 11, 2020, No Comments on 5 Things To Do If You’re At Fault In a Car Accident

May 11, 2020, Comments Off on

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

the-hunt-movie-posterstill-believe-movie-postercall-of-the-world-movie-posterinvisible-man-movie-posteronward-movie-posterdolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterspies-disguise-movie-poster


Pin It