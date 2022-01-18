Outdoor adventures on a luxurious vacation in Kauai, Hawaii

Kauai in Hawaii is a gorgeous location to visit at any time. From the moment you arise in your luxurious vacation rental villa in the morning, until you rest your weary head at the end of the day, there is so much to experience. Enjoyable outdoor adventures include experiencing spectacular sunrises, visiting gorgeous beaches and botanical gardens, as well as the chance to explore a Kauai ranch on horseback. Before visiting this lovely Hawaiian island, it is a good idea to find more information on Kauai travel here.

Best places to watch a sunrise in Kauai

On awakening in your luxurious vacation home, there is nothing better than watching a beautiful Kauai sunrise. You can catch it from home with your first cup of coffee, or head to the following perfect locations to experience the rising of the sun.

Kauai’s gorgeous beaches tend to be popular during the day, so it’s worth your while setting your alarm a little earlier in the morning to head out to the beach in time for nature’s dawn display. Among the best spots for a gorgeous sunrise are Ha’ena Beach on the North Shore, and Poipu Beach on the South Shore. Take a higher look on the sunrise at one of Kauai’s lookouts, with Hanalei Valley Lookout among the best to catch a spectacular sunrise view.

Horseback riding in Kauai

What better way to explore this gorgeous island than on horseback? Horseback riding tours are available on several privately owned ranches on the island, surrounded by scenic vistas and dotted with waterfalls. Explore a ranch in the Hanalei Mountains where you can learn about ranch history and the flora and fauna of Kauai, all backed by gorgeous ocean views.

Alternatively, head out on a horseback ride through hidden green valleys and along secluded beaches on the South Shore of Kauai. Heading to Maha’ulelpu, experience the rich agricultural ranch land that makes up this area of the island, while enjoying mountain and coastal views along the way.

Exploring Kauai’s North Shore

Jump in the car and head off to explore the North Shore of Kauai. Here you can tour Hanalei, Kilauea, Princeville, Haena, Anini and more, with plenty of interest to do in each town. Fans of Gilligan’s Island can even visit Moloaa Beach, which was one of the filming locations for the popular comedy show.

Take in the views from Daniel K. Inouye Kilauea Point Lighthouse, while exploring the lovely Kilauea Point National Wildlife Refuge. Also make a point to stop to stroll among the lovely native plants at Na Aina Kai Botanical Gardens, or Limahuli Gardens.

Go take a hike in Kauai

For those Kauai visitors with energy, the island offers some of the best hiking experiences. For experienced hikers, Awa-awaphuhi Trail is an excellent choice, taking the six-mile trail from Kōkeʻe State Park through to Nāpali-Kona Forest Reserve.

Head to Shipwreck Beach and the Makawehi Lithified Cliffs and take the family hiking along the ancient limestone sea cliffs. Meanwhile, the Kuilau Ridge Trail is a gorgeous, four-mile round trip, offering views of Mount Waialeale and Kawaikin.

Take in the fresh sea air, gorgeous sunrises and lush scenery of Hawaii this year, while staying in style in a luxurious vacation rental villa in Kauai.

Author: Anne Sewell