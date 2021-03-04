OSHA: Most Common Safety Violations Resulting in Injury or Death

The truth of the matter is that everyone must work and that some professions are simply more dangerous than others. Few who weren’t born into the lap of luxury can afford to sit back and refuse to work because it might be dangerous and so we all go out and punch the proverbial nine to five in order to put food on the table and a roof over our heads. If you or a family member has been injured on the job, you might want to be represented by a personal injury attorney if you feel you are not being treated fairly and are unable to make a fair wage due to your injuries.

Most on-the-job injuries are classified as accidents but there are definitely times when the company you work for was negligent in OSHA (Occupational Safety & Health Administration) safety standards. Injuries resulting from your company’s negligence deserve just compensation and a good attorney can get that for you. In fact, your injuries maybe could have been avoided if your boss had heeded advice from OSHA. By checking out the most commonly violated safety regulations, your boss might have been able to bring standards up to par and your injuries may have never happened.

These Are the 10 Most Common Violations

For company owners and directors seeking to avoid costly litigation and those trying seriously to prevent employees from being injured, it is a good idea to learn about the most common safety violations resulting in injury or death. The industry where they are commonly seen is listed first and then the nature of the safety violation comes after.

Construction – Protection against falls General Industry – Standards in hazard communication Construction – Scaffolding General Industry – Respiratory protection General Industry – Lockout / Tagout (Hazardous Energy Control) General Industry – Industrial trucks that are powered Construction – Ladders General Industry – Electrical components, methods of wiring equipment General Industry – Machine guarding and machinery General Industry – Electrical design, systems and general requirements

In other words, each of those common violations caused injury or death in significant numbers and those ‘accidents’ might have been avoided if the company was up to code. Unfortunately, so many businesses fail to adhere to OSHA standards and as a result, their workers could have performed their duties safely had they had the proper safety precautions in place.

If you are a business owner, invest in osha 10 online training to reduce the chance of your workers getting injured.

What to Do If You Are Injured on the Job

Every place of employment should have a clear-cut procedure to follow if you or your coworkers were suddenly injured during your duties. There is a chain of command you should report to, a procedure for getting the medical attention you need and a way to file a claim against the company’s insurance provider. With such things as Worker’s Comp in place, these procedures can be a bit mind boggling.

Hiring an attorney that is well versed in personal injury law can help you get the compensation you deserve under the law. Whether you are an employee, a lead man, a foreman or the company director / owner, it is in your best interest to understand these common safety violations. Knowing what they are and how to correct them could save a life and that life could be yours.

