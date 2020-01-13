Oscar Award winning ‘An American in Paris’ returning to cinemas to kickoff 2020 TCM Series

Beauty often comes from simplicity. Men, women, art, romance, Paris. These are the simple tools with which acclaimed director Vincente Minnelli builds a lively, lovely and beautiful city for Gene Kelly to dance, sing and wisecrack through in a buoyant and legendary performance. An American in Paris returns to movie theaters nationwide for two days only – January 19 and 22 – as part of the TCM Big Screen Classics Series, featuring the exhilarating music of George Gershwin, memorable choreography from Kelly, and brand-new insights from TCM Primetime Host Ben Mankiewicz. “’Swonderful”!

The movie that commanded the Academy Awards® for 1951 – with Oscars for Best Picture and all major technical categories – tells the story of American World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan (Kelly) who relocates to Paris to pursue his love of painting when he falls for the enchanting and culturally enlightened Lise Bouvier (Leslie Caron), the girlfriend of French singer Henri Baurel (Georges Guétary). Enthusiastically supporting Jerry’s artistic endeavors is lonely aristocrat Milo Roberts, played brilliantly by Nina Foch. The film unites Lise and Jerry in the 17-minute masterpiece ballet finale praised by Variety , Entertainment Weekly , and Roger Ebert as one of the most influential and memorable in the genre.