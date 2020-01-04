Optima Tax Relief is here to help with IRS letters and notices

Find a letter or notice from the IRS in your mailbox after April 15th? The team at Optima Tax Relief provides guidance on what these letters or notices may mean regarding your filed taxes

For many American taxpayers, April 15th often marks the end of tax season. With the vast majority of taxpayers receiving a refund, most look forward to tax season ending on that date, as they await their check. For many other taxpayers, it just isn’t that simple – and the process of completing your annual tax cycle can extend way beyond Tax Filing Day. Often, this process is continued through a number of official IRS Letters and Notices, used to inform the taxpayer of where they stand in terms of their annual tax filing and obligations. The team at Optima Tax Relief breaks down some of these key letters and notices, and explains what they mean for taxpayers still working through their tax obligations and notices.

While it can be disheartening to find correspondence from the IRS in your mailbox, many of these letters and notices are relatively benign, and should be perceived as a way to keep you actively engaged in your tax responsibilities. Some taxpayers may receive a Letter 3391, or a 30-Day Non-Filer Letter, which are used to advise the taxpayer that they have outstanding tax returns that need to be filed. Or you may receive a CP 2000, which is the IRS’ way of letting you know that they have identified a discrepancy between your filed tax return and the information the IRS has on file regarding your income, deductions or credit.

There are also a number of scenarios where a taxpayer may receive correspondence from the IRS, informing them that the IRS is making adjustments to either their refund or debt amount, above or below what they have already filed. These include the IRS’ Letter 525, Letter 692, or Letter 915. Many taxpayers may find that their EIC (earned income credit) is being reduced or rejected altogether – as per Letters 3727 and 3728. These letters also include the detailed information the taxpayer will need to reference if they would like to begin an appeals or protest process for the adjusted amount.

While these letters and notices are relatively commonplace, there are additional letters and notices that are used to inform the taxpayer of more serious consequences, often times involving a levy or a lien placed by the IRS as part of their debt collection process. These include Letter 11, Letter 3172, and Notices CP90, CP92 or CP242. Regardless of which letter or notice you receive from the IRS; it is always critical to proactively respond and engage with the IRS in a timely fashion. The IRS has a number of tools, programs and support to help taxpayers close out their annual tax returns and become compliant with their tax obligations.

Sponsored Content

Author: James Daniel