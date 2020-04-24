Office Desk Arrangement Guide: Tips and Suggestions

Thinking of what is the right arrangement for desks in the office? We’ve covered all of your doubts in this post!

When furnishing an empty room, whether in the home or office, we are always faced with some doubts. We need to think not only about which furniture to choose, but also where to position them. If it comes to organizing a workplace, the position of the desk is perhaps the first element we determine because most of our activities will take place on the desk or computer table.

Each office is different both in configuration and its use. And there is not always the freedom to configure it at will. However, there are some general tips for finding the best arrangement of desks in the office, both to furnish a new space or to vary the appearance of an already furnished one. Let’s see what these rules say:

Avoid Placing An Office Desk Against The Wall

A globally acknowledged blog dedicated to efficiency in the workplace, recommends not to place a desk against the wall. In other words, it is better not to be sitting in front of the wall: this increases the feeling of closedness and narrowness. If you can’t really avoid it, then we recommend reviving the walls with prints, paintings, photos, and shelves.

It is also true that some jobs require a lot of concentration for prolonged periods: those who find themselves in this category, contrary to what is indicated above, may prefer to sit facing the wall to avoid distractions. Moving to the center of the room, leaving an empty space between the table and the wall decreases the feeling of claustrophobia.

Sit At Your Desk Without Turning Your Back Towards The Door

Many experts advise not to turn your back on the door, a corridor, or other openings, primarily if frequently used. In fact, if the passage is right behind the chair, you are more likely to be distracted every time someone passes, not to mention the jolts caused by unexpected entrances into the office. Therefore, avoid the ” cubicle paranoia ” effect whenever possible.

Position the Office Desk Perpendicular to the Openings

Following the above principles, the good idea is to place the office table perpendicular to doors and windows. The short sides of the desk will face the openings. This allows you to keep the movements under control without being always interrupted.

Do you get many people in your office every day? Place a directional desk facing the entrance! Those who enter will immediately see how busy you are and will know when is the right time to talk to you. An intermediate solution is to turn the desk and office chair towards the door, but not exactly in front of it.

Find The Spot With The Right Lighting

The desk perpendicular to the window (i.e., to the side of the seated person) allows natural light to pass through without the noise caused by reflections on the PC screen. If this is not possible, you must still make sure that you have good lighting, natural or artificial, so as not to tire your eyesight and mood. The bright, uniform light of blue-white fluorescent lamps is the best for working. But don’t forget to take your eyes off the computer from time to time: rest your eyes by looking out the window or changing activities.

Make Use Of The Great Versatility Of Corner Desks

Most of those who are furnishing their offices for the first time or who have decided to renew their furnishings in the company are constantly confronted with the problem of space. In these circumstances, creating an ergonomic workstation with a sufficiently large, comfortable work surface capable of stimulating employee productivity is much more difficult.

The office furniture sector launches a lifesaver for all entrepreneurs who face this problem: the office corner desk. Internal architecture experts regard these desks as a space-saving, highly versatile and impactful solution because:

Of Their Efficiency

Contrary to what many may think, corner solutions of this type are incredibly ergonomic as they offer the user enough space to accommodate a computer screen, keyboard, mouse, stationery products, telephones, and all those practices that are necessary for everyday work.

This model of office desk owes its name to the distribution of the work surface that occupies two parts of the wall, that is the point where they form a 90-degree angle. The incredible versatility makes the corner office desk suitable for furnishing environments other than working ones, for example, the home study or the children’s room. If you’re looking for corner desks in Australia, you can try BFX online store. They have a variety of top-notch quality furniture for workstations.

How to arrange Corner Office Desk

For the “L” shaped corner computer desk, do not lean both sides against the wall, so you don’t have to sit facing the wall. Space permitting, one of the sides can be positioned perpendicular to the door, to “welcome” those who enter. Another good idea is to place the PC screen (or the main work tool) in the corner created by the shelf, so as to optimize the available surface.

Some Additional Suggestions

Purchase All Accessories Together To Avoid Miss-Match

Usually, to increase the level of comfort at the same time as the desk, it is useful to purchase:

Keyboard extensions, which allow this tool to “disappear” when not in use;

Drawers, chests of drawers and containers, which can be positioned above or below the table to take advantage of all the available space without actually being in the way;

Office chairs, specific solutions that do not take up much space but the quality that help employees to assume correct postures at work and avoid problems and discomfort to the spine.

Hunting for the corner desk in line with the style of your office furniture

As with any furnishing accessory, the market also designs and manufactures solutions with a different style for corner office desks to satisfy the tastes of most buyers.

Go For Light Wood

Generally, the desk used in the regular workplace has a minimal, sober, and functional style, and, as regards the material, wood is the most frequent choice. On the other hand, for an office with a retro flavor, dark wood is the best choice as it allows you to play with vintage lamps and design accessories. We advise you to opt for the desk in light wood if you want to recreate bright environments and if you are an avid supporter of the shabby chic style.

Finally, the wood and metal combination is the winning solution if your office has a modern style. Leather armchairs and minimal furnishings and glass details complete the picture.

Author: Daisy Bell